Boardroom Battleground Returns With Explosive New Season July 29Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Jake Clendenning and Michael Libercci Push Entrepreneurs to Their Breaking Point in High-Stakes Reality Competition

Glendo, WY, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 15, 2025 – Total Disruption announces the highly anticipated return of "Boardroom Battleground," the groundbreaking reality competition series that separates

entrepreneurial champions from the wannabes. The new season premieres Tuesday, July 29th at 5:30 PM MST on E360TV , with simultaneous streaming on Facebook and LinkedIn.



Hosted by business transformation powerhouse Dr. Jake Clendenning and execution expert Michael Libercci , Boardroom Battleground delivers the raw, unfiltered reality of what it takes to build a business that doesn't just survive – it dominates.

"This isn't your typical business show where everyone gets a participation trophy," said Dr. Clendenning, CEO of CT Coaching & Training and founder of Total Disruption.

"We're putting real entrepreneurs through the meat grinder of business reality. Every decision matters, every misstep is a lesson, and only the relentless rise to the top."

THE BATTLEGROUND INTENSIFIES

This season features a bold lineup of entrepreneurs including Marc Fitzwater, Cory Lopes-Warfield, Donny Coram, Emelie Capshaw, and Samantha Allen-each bringing unique industries, strategies, and ambitions to the table. Contestants will face brutal challenges across six critical business pillars:



Branding & Identity – Define or be defined by your competition

Marketing & Strategy – Cut through the noise or get buried by it

Leadership Under Fire – Lead when the heat is on

Scalability Systems – Build for growth or collapse under pressure

Competitive Analysis – Adapt or die in the marketplace Profitability Mastery – Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity

"We're not here to coddle egos," added co-host Michael Libercci. "These entrepreneurs are stepping into the arena where their businesses get dissected, their strategies challenged, and their leadership tested in real-time. It's entrepreneurship without the safety net."

BEYOND REALITY TV – BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION

What sets Boardroom Battleground apart is its commitment to genuine business transformation. Contestants don't just compete – they evolve. Through intensive coaching, strategic challenges, and peer-to-peer learning, participants emerge with battle-tested strategies and an arsenal of promotional materials for their businesses.

The show's unique format combines:



Live business challenges with immediate feedback

Expert coaching from industry leaders

Peer collaboration and strategic networking

Real-world application of proven business principles Professional content creation for each participant

MULTI-PLATFORM DOMINATION

Following Total Disruption's philosophy of meeting audiences where they are, the show launches simultaneously across multiple platforms:



E360TV (Primary broadcast at 5:30 PM MST)

Facebook (Live streaming and on-demand)

LinkedIn (Professional audience engagement) YouTube (Total Disruption channel archive)

This multi-platform approach ensures maximum reach while building community around authentic entrepreneurial growth.

THE TOTAL DISRUPTION DIFFERENCE

Dr. Clendenning brings his signature KLT Formula (Know, Like, Trust) methodology to every episode, while his co-host Michael Libercci provides the tactical execution expertise that turns strategy into results. Together, they create an environment where traditional business approaches get challenged and breakthrough thinking emerges.

"We're not interested in incremental improvement," explained Dr. Clendenning. "We're here to guide leaders to opportunity and abundance – for themselves and everyone they influence. That requires total disruption of limiting beliefs and outdated strategies."

READY FOR BATTLE

The entrepreneurial battlefield awaits. Will you be watching from the sidelines or learning from the champions who refuse to play it safe?

Boardroom Battleground premieres Tuesday, July 29th at 5:30 PM MST on E360TV, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT TOTAL DISRUPTION Total Disruption, founded by Dr. Jake Clendenning, transforms ambitious entrepreneurs into undeniable authorities in their fields. Through coaching, content, and community, Total Disruption helps business leaders break free from conventional approaches to achieve extraordinary results

WATCH BOARDROOM BATTLEGROUND :



E360TV:

Facebook:

LinkedIn: YouTube: @TotalDisruption

CONTACT: Total Disruption Media Relations Email: ... Phone: (307) 421-0120 Website: