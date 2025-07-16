Shiv Sena, Republican Sena Form Alliance Ahead Of Local Body Elections
Shiv Sena chief leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that both Shiv Sena and Republican Sena are armies. They are armies that fight against injustice on the streets.
“One is an army that carries the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts, and the other is an army that carries the legacy of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. I worked as a common man when I was the Chief Minister, and now I am working as a Deputy CM who is dedicated to the Common Man. The common man, the worker, is our social commitment. The link between the people at the grassroots level should not be broken, that is the path we have followed till now,” he added.
“Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister because of the Babasaheb Ambedkar Constitution. Narendra Modi, who comes from a common family, became the Prime Minister. The Constitution is supreme, and the common people should get justice in it; it should be brought into the mainstream. We are working keeping in mind Babasaheb's Constitution and the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” said Deputy CM Shinde.
He said that power should be used to bring better days to the lives of the common man.“Both parties are parties of workers, so this alliance will work,” he added.
Republican Sena chief Anandraj Ambedkar said that the Shiv Sena-Republican Sena alliance will bring about social and political changes in the state. He expressed confidence that he would include Ambedkar activists in the government.
Deputy CM Shinde said that the Constitution was never in danger, but the opposition used fake narratives for political gain.“People showed them a place in the Assembly elections. As long as the sun and moon exist, Dr Babasaheb's Constitution will remain,” he added
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment