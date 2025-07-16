Sedgwick Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification

Certified for the Fourth Consecutive Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick , the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work® for the fourth consecutive year in the U.S. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Sedgwick.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We're so proud of the amazing culture we have built together on the foundation of care, collaboration, and community. Being certified again as a Great Place To Work proves our dedication," said Michelle Hay, Global Chief People Officer, Sedgwick. "Together, we're building on what makes Sedgwick special while finding new ways to connect, grow, and thrive through career progression and meaningful work. Our care for others leads to a sense of community and culture that sets us apart."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work.

Sedgwick has a deep expertise in workforce dynamics, talent development, and mental health strategy positions to help organizations thrive amid disruption. From pioneering AI-integrated training programs to championing mental well-being and retention strategies, we're setting new standards for how companies attract, support, and grow their people. As technology accelerates and generational expectations evolve, Sedgwick is shaping a workplace culture that's agile, inclusive, and built for long-term success.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, helping clients thrive by navigating the unexpected. The company's expertise, combined with the most advanced AI-enabled technology available, sets the standard for solutions in claims administration, loss adjusting, benefits administration and product recall. With over 33,000 colleagues and 10,000 clients across 80 countries, Sedgwick provides unmatched perspective, caring that counts, and solutions for the rapidly changing and complex risk landscape. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick .

About Great Place To Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified

About Great Place To Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

