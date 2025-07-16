Bybit Lists SBET, CLSK And BITF, Bringing New Tradfi Opportunities To Platform Users
Reports also suggest that over 99.7% of SBET's ETH holdings are currently deployed in staking or re-staking strategies, helping the company generate meaningful on-chain yield since early June. While these figures have not been officially confirmed via regulatory filings, they underscore growing institutional interest in Ethereum as a strategic treasury asset.
This listing reflects the accelerating convergence of traditional finance and Web3. SBET's reported allocation into Ethereum demonstrates how traditional companies are exploring digital assets as part of their corporate strategies, offering Bybit users a unique opportunity to engage with one of the most crypto-aligned equities on the market.
Bybit users can now access trading for SBET, CLSK and BITF via the platform's TradFi page .
#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk
About Bybit
Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit .
For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media
Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube
SOURCE Bybit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment