Manganese Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

The global market is experiencing significant growth, driven by its rising applications in agriculture, chemicals, and infrastructure. In the agricultural sector, manganese-based fertilizers serve as essential micronutrients, improving crop productivity, particularly in key crops like soybeans, wheat, and corn, in emerging nations such as India, China, and Brazil. In the chemical industry, manganese derivatives like manganese sulfate and dioxide are extensively utilized in products such as dry-cell batteries, ceramics, water purification systems, and for removing color from glass.

Moreover, ongoing infrastructure expansion, especially across Asia and Africa, is fueling demand for manganese alloys in construction and transportation projects. Governments are increasingly prioritizing mineral security, promoting exploration efforts and the stockpiling of manganese reserves. The material's relevance is also rising in the context of sustainability, as manganese is being increasingly incorporated into recyclable aluminum and copper alloys, reinforcing its importance in the shift toward greener, more sustainable industrial practices.

Market Dynamics Rising steel production drives the global market

Manganese plays an indispensable role in steel manufacturing, serving as a key alloying element that improves the metal's strength, hardness, and resistance to wear. As global steel demand continues to rise, especially within the infrastructure and automotive industries, manganese consumption is experiencing strong growth.

Data from the World Steel Association shows global crude steel production reached 1,888.2 million tonnes in 2023, up from 1,831.5 million tonnes in 2022. India, ranked as the world's second-largest steel producer, recorded a 10.8% production increase, largely fueled by infrastructure programs such as the "PM Gati Shakti" initiative.

Manganese is vital for producing durable steel grades used in railways, pipelines, bridges, and construction components. Moreover, China's rapid urbanization and its Belt and Road Initiative continue to bolster steel production and, in turn, manganese demand. As steel manufacturing expands, particularly in developing economies, manganese is poised for continued market growth, further solidifying its strategic importance.

Shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) creates tremendous opportunities

The rapid shift toward electric mobility is unlocking major growth prospects for the global market. Manganese plays a vital role in lithium-ion battery production, especially within NMC (Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt) chemistries, which are prized for their affordability, high energy density, and safety profile.

As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electric vehicle (EV) sales reached over 7.5 million units between January and May 2025, a 32.4% increase compared to the previous year. China continues to dominate the market, accounting for nearly 60% of sales, while Europe and developing regions are also gaining traction. Projections suggest EV sales could exceed 20 million units by the end of 2025.

This accelerating demand is driving a surge in the need for battery-grade manganese, encouraging significant investments in refining infrastructure, particularly in regions striving for energy security and localized supply chains.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global market due to robust steel production and rising battery manufacturing. China remains the largest consumer, driven by its extensive infrastructure projects and its position as a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) production. According to the World Steel Association, China generated over 1 billion tons of crude steel in 2023, consuming vast quantities of manganese alloys.

Additionally, countries like India and Indonesia are expanding mining operations for this metal. India's MOIL Limited increased its production by 10% in FY 2023–24 to meet domestic steel sector demand. The region is also witnessing a surge in investments in battery-grade manganese sulfate production. For instance, South Korea's POSCO is actively developing battery materials, including high-purity manganese, to support its EV battery supply chain. These developments position Asia Pacific as a strategic hub for manganese extraction, refining, and downstream applications.

Key Highlights



By type, the global manganese market is segmented into metallic and non-metallic manganese.

By grade, the market is categorized into high-purity manganese (battery grade), medium-grade, and low-grade.

By application, the market includes steel manufacturing, batteries, chemicals, fertilizers and animal feed, and others.

By end-use industry, the market is divided into construction, automotive, electronics, energy and power, agriculture, chemical manufacturing, and others. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

South32 LimitedEramet SAMOIL LimitedAssmang Proprietary LimitedVale S.A.Tata Steel Ltd.Consolidated Minerals LimitedNingxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd.Euro Manganese Inc.Element 25 Limited Recent Developments

In May 2025, Exxaro Resources struck a R11.67 billion (USD 637 million) deal to acquire a portfolio of manganese assets in South Africa's Kalahari Manganese Field. The transaction delivers controlling stakes in Tshipi Borwa, Mokala, and Hotazel mines, marking Exxaro's strategic pivot from coal to critical minerals, with completion expected in early 2026.

Segmentation

By TypeMetallic ManganeseNon-metallic ManganeseBy GradeHigh-Purity Manganese (Battery Grade)Medium-GradeLow-GradeBy ApplicationSteel ManufacturingBatteriesChemicalsFertilizers & Animal FeedOthersBy End-Use IndustryConstructionAutomotiveElectronicsEnergy & PowerAgricultureChemical ManufacturingOthers