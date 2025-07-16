Racquetdesk And Gleantap Join Forces To Deliver Powerful Marketing And CRM Solutions For Tennis And Pickleball Clubs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This powerful partnership empowers clubs to elevate member engagement through streamlined marketing, retention and re-engagement campaigns - all seamlessly connected to their existing RacquetDesk platform.

"With Gleantap now integrated with RacquetDesk, marketing just got a whole lot easier - and a lot more fun," said Alberto Genty, CEO of RacquetDesk. "Clubs can now more easily connect with customers through the chat widget right inside RacquetDesk. They can also automate workflows and send messages across email, text and more to keep members engaged at every step of their journey. It's a faster, smarter way to grow your club and stay connected."

Designed specifically for tennis and pickleball clubs, Gleantap's integration with RacquetDesk enables facility operators to effortlessly manage communications, automate member outreach and drive long-term loyalty with personalized experiences. By bringing together the operational strength of RacquetDesk with Gleantap's marketing intelligence, this integration delivers a best-in-class solution for racquet sports facilities.

RacquetDesk offers a robust feature set that is easy to use and a pricing structure that's transparent and easy to understand, ensuring that facilities have all the tools they need to expand their influence and better serve their clients.

"The integration with RacquetDesk brings the power of Gleantap's omnichannel engagement right into the club management workflow," said Sagar Babber, CEO of Gleantap. "Now, clubs can reach customers through real-time chat, email, SMS and automated journeys. It's a game-changer for retention and member satisfaction, helping clubs grow faster while delivering a more personalized experience."

Key features of the RacquetDesk + Gleantap integration include the following:



Automated Campaigns: Build intelligent, behavior-based SMS, email and push campaigns based on real-time RacquetDesk data to effectively communicate with members. Gleantap's platform helps fitness and sports businesses drive growth through automated marketing.



Enhanced Member Re-engagement: Win back inactive members with smart workflows that identify and retarget them with timely offers, fostering long-term loyalty. Gleantap is designed to make it easy to communicate with members and grow club revenue.



Data-Driven Retention Insights: Leverage performance dashboards and engagement analytics to track campaign effectiveness and understand member behavior, allowing for continuous improvement in retention strategies.



Seamless Data Synchronization: Real-time data synchronization ensures that Gleantap always has the most up-to-date member information from RacquetDesk, eliminating manual updates and ensuring targeted communication.

Personalized Member Experiences : Deliver tailored communications and offers based on member data and behavior, enhancing engagement and satisfaction.

Built for Tennis and Pickleball Facilities

Gleantap is purpose-built for the unique needs of racquet clubs, offering intuitive tools that make it easy to attract, retain and engage members at scale. With this integration, club managers can take their marketing to the next level, ensuring that every message is timely, targeted and effective.

To learn more about how RacquetDesk and Gleantap are transforming club marketing, visit gleantap/single-partner/racquestdesk/ .

About RacquetDesk

RacquetDesk serves racquet sports organizations by helping them maximize service to their clients and community through robust, user-friendly management software. Designed to serve managers of sports facilities, managers of public recreation centers and racquet sports club owners, RacquetDesk is the all-in-one club management platform built exclusively for racquet sports. RacquetDesk provides powerful tools for court scheduling, member management, billing, marketing and video integration. RacquetDesk optimizes racquet sports organizations so they can serve better. Learn more at .

About Gleantap

Gleantap is a leading customer engagement platform that helps fitness and sports businesses drive growth through automated marketing, CRM and retention tools. Designed with racquet sports in mind, Gleantap makes it easy to communicate with members and grow club revenue. For more information, please visit gleantap .

SOURCE RacquetDesk