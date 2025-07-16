Hermetic Packaging Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2025-2030 Reed Glass Is Leading The Charge In Hermetic Packaging Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Hermetic Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period, driven by the need to protect electronic components from corrosive environments. Key trends include the increased use of reed glass and significant market share in North America due to aerospace, defense, and consumer electronics growth. Major players like Schott AG and Kyocera thrive on innovation and strategic partnerships.

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hermetic Packaging - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hermetic Packaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The competitive rivalry in the hermetic packaging market is quite high owing to the presence of some key players such as Schott AG, SGA technologies, Kyocera and many more. Their ability to continually innovate their products and services has allowed them to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Through strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions and research and development activities the players are able to attain a strong foothold in the market.

Hermetic packaging is a requirement for all applications where electronic components must be protected from corrosive environments to ensure acceptable service life. Extremely high reliability is required for space electronics, often utilizing hermetic packages. Metal packages with glass to metal seals are the common solution for low to medium power levels. Due to poor thermal conductivity and limited electric conductivity of metals used in standard hermetic packages, direct bond copper solutions have been developed.

Electronic plastic packages can survive 20 years in clean environments at lower temperatures. The same can fail in a few days in a corroding atmosphere at higher temperatures or higher pressure. The protection of encapsulated electronics is important for the permittivity of gases of the materials used for packaging. The difference of gas permittivity span over orders of magnitude for plastics on the side and glass/ceramic and metals on the other side.

Further, hermetic packaging technologies that prevent internal components from reacting with oxygen or moisture in the air are critical for numerous microscale technologies, including sensors, batteries, super-capacitors, energy harvesters, and other energy systems. Creating suitable packaging strategies for these microscale technologies is of growing importance as the markets for these devices continue to increase. The micro battery market, for example, is expected to grow nearly five times between 2019 and 2025 as a result of electric vehicles, a new Internet of Things (IoT), and medical devices. Still, current hermetic packaging technologies limit micro battery energy densities to a fraction of macroscale batteries. One reason for the divergent energy densities of micro-and macroscale batteries is that widely used macroscale hermetic packaging technologies cannot be directly applied to micro-batteries as the packaging dominates the volume and mass of the internal components.

Hermetic Packaging Market Trends

Reed Glass is Expected to Hold Significant Share



Reed Glasses provide Highly reliable encapsulation of reed switches over millions of switching cycles.

The numerous electronic applications involve using Glass tubes where some discrete electronic components demand protection, isolation, or being sealed. However, the function of this glass many a time is to insulate passive components electrically, or it functions as a hermetic seal.

Reed glass has found its applications in the centralized locking systems of automobiles, as switches in hot water boilers or as belt sensors. The reed switches, without any mechanical influence from the outside, opens and closes the electrical circuits.

Contact is established when a weak magnetic field presses two metal contact blades together inside a thin glass tube. A reed switch, when in resting-state, does not require power which makes this important for the devices consuming very little power.

As they possess no mechanical control, reed switches can handle millions of make-and-break cycles without any wear. The metal blades should be free of dust and hermetically sealed inside the glass tubes with inert gas with high tolerances to ensure functionality.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share



The increased government spending on the aerospace and defense sector by the government in the region is expected to boost the hermetic packaging market over the forecast period. Also, the aviation industry fuels the demand for hermetic packaging owing to its reliance on new aircraft, thereby strengthening the hermetic packaging industry. In 2020, the US military expenditure reached an estimated USD 778 billion, representing an increase of 4.4 % over 2019. (source: SIPRI).

The increased consumer spending in consumer electronics, coupled with the increased penetration of smart communication devices like smartphones, is expected to fuel the demand for hermetic packaging over the forecast period. Based on the projected retail sales for 2021, consumer electronics retail sales in United States reached USD 442 billion. Smartphones were the products accounting for the largest retail revenue within the consumer electronics sector, comprising USD 79 billion in 2020. (source: Consumer Technology Association).

Apart from this, United States is home to some of the world's major automotive players, investing in electric vehicles and in the self-driving potential of cars, which demand high-performance ICs. Approximately 17.5 million advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) were manufactured in United States alone during 2016. By 2021, that number is expected to increase by about 1.5 million units. (source: AMETEK). The automotive industry uses hermetic to ensure sensor functionality in rollover devices and airbag equipment. Hence, with the increasing airbag equipment, the market would potentially demand hermetic packaging. This is one of the major factors to drive the demand for the semiconductor silicon wafers market.? For instance, in December 2020, Group14 Technologies, a global provider of silicon-carbon composite materials for lithium-ion applications, secured USD 17 million in Series B funding led by SK materials.?

