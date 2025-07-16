403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Predicts Russia’s Win in Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump holds the conviction that a Russian triumph in the Ukraine war is unavoidable, according to a report by a news outlet, which cited a high-ranking White House official.
On Monday, Trump issued a warning about the potential implementation of secondary US tariffs reaching as high as 100% on nations trading with Russia, unless progress toward a peace deal is achieved within 50 days.
Additionally, he approved the dispatch of new weaponry to Ukraine, with the financial burden to be assumed by European NATO countries.
Meanwhile, Moscow cautioned that Trump’s announcement might be interpreted by Kiev as encouragement to prolong the conflict.
As detailed by the news outlet, Trump escalated pressure on Moscow due to his dissatisfaction with the persistent Russian attacks on Ukraine.
The source revealed that the US president is of the opinion that Moscow is capable of attaining military success against Kiev because of its “bigger economy” and “bigger military.”
“The president’s view is Russia is going to win; it’s a matter of how long it takes,” the White House official shared with the publication, pointing to Russia’s advances on the front lines.
In recent months, Russian troops have steadily expanded their control, having completely freed the Lugansk People’s Republic and reclaimed the Kursk Region, which Ukrainian forces had invaded the previous year.
On Monday, Trump issued a warning about the potential implementation of secondary US tariffs reaching as high as 100% on nations trading with Russia, unless progress toward a peace deal is achieved within 50 days.
Additionally, he approved the dispatch of new weaponry to Ukraine, with the financial burden to be assumed by European NATO countries.
Meanwhile, Moscow cautioned that Trump’s announcement might be interpreted by Kiev as encouragement to prolong the conflict.
As detailed by the news outlet, Trump escalated pressure on Moscow due to his dissatisfaction with the persistent Russian attacks on Ukraine.
The source revealed that the US president is of the opinion that Moscow is capable of attaining military success against Kiev because of its “bigger economy” and “bigger military.”
“The president’s view is Russia is going to win; it’s a matter of how long it takes,” the White House official shared with the publication, pointing to Russia’s advances on the front lines.
In recent months, Russian troops have steadily expanded their control, having completely freed the Lugansk People’s Republic and reclaimed the Kursk Region, which Ukrainian forces had invaded the previous year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment