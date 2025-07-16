403
Czech Republic Declines Joining NATO Weapons Plan
(MENAFN) The Czech Republic has decided not to take part in a recent proposal introduced by US President Donald Trump to provide American arms to Ukraine, Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced on Tuesday.
Trump revealed the scheme during a discussion with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, suggesting that US weaponry be sent to Kiev, financed by other NATO allies. Rutte identified Germany as the chief contributor, with financial support also offered by Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Canada.
“The Czech Republic is concentrating on alternative projects and methods to assist Ukraine,” Fiala told a news outlet. “Consequently, at this point we are not contemplating joining this initiative.”
Trump presented the plan both as a business prospect for the US defense sector and as a strategy for NATO nations to amplify pressure on Russia.
Moscow criticized the proposal, comparing it to the US preparing a lethal “meal” for Ukraine while compelling others to cover the costs.
