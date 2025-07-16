Avaamo Partners With Wipro To Deliver Next-Gen AI Agents For Global Employee Experience Transformation

- Vikas Gupta, Senior VP Cloud & Infrastructure Services at WiproLOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avaamo , a leader in Agentic AI and a portfolio company of Wipro Ventures, has partnered with Wipro, leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, to deliver next-generation AI agents that transform how enterprises support their employees.This strategic partnership brings to market AI-powered workplace agents that automate high-volume, multi-step tasks across IT, HR, and other employee-facing functions-significantly reducing response times, improving self-service adoption, and elevating employee satisfaction. The solution is already being deployed by global customers looking to modernize employee support and shift from traditional service desk models to autonomous, conversational experiences.At the core of this joint offering is Avaamo's Agentic AI platform, which enables intelligent agents to execute end-to-end tasks such as onboarding, benefits administration, leave management, IT troubleshooting, and policy inquiries-seamlessly integrated with enterprise systems like Workday, ServiceNow, and Microsoft 365. Wipro augments Avaamo's foundational capabilities with its future-of-work domain expertise, grounding the agentic AI platform in customer data, enabling seamless platform interoperability, and scaling use cases for continuous, context-aware value delivery for enterprise customers worldwide.“Wipro has been a long-standing partner in helping us drive automation across IT and HR service desks,” said Rathnavel Kandaswamy (RK), Vice President, Business Development & Strategy, Avaamo.“With the introduction of Avaamo's AI Agents, this transformation has accelerated dramatically - enabling faster deployments and measurable impact on employee productivity. Avaamo is changing the way the employee service desk delivers support - offering instant answers with human-level reasoning, available across digital and voice channels, and drastically reducing interaction volume. We're thrilled to scale this innovation globally through our partnership with Wipro.”Avaamo's Workplace Agents-such as Grace (HR), Faith (IT Support), Grant (Procurement), and James (Talent Acquisition)-are designed to autonomously handle complex workflows with human-like intelligence. These agents reason, plan, and execute judgement-intensive tasks while adhering to enterprise rules and compliance requirements.“AI-powered, human-centric experiences, seamlessly augmented by intelligent automation, are the foundation of the future of work,” said Vikas Gupta, Senior Vice President, Cloud & Infrastructure Services at Wipro.“In partnership with Avaamo, we are reimagining employee support by embedding intelligence into every interaction-placing next-gen AI agents at the heart of our approach. These advanced AI agents personalize experiences, automate routine issues, and accelerate time-to-resolution, freeing IT engineers to shift focus from troubleshooting to driving meaningful innovation.”Together, Wipro and Avaamo are enabling enterprises worldwide to adopt a more responsive, intelligent, and employee-centric workplace-where frictionless support is just a conversation away.

