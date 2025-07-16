403
Home Business Magazine Launches New Podcast Episode Featuring Voltage CEO Correy Morris
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lakeville, Minnesota, July 14, 2025- Home Business Magazine, a trusted resource for home-based entrepreneurs and remote professionals, has just released a new podcast episode featuring Correy Morris, CEO of Voltage, a premier digital agency specializing in ROI-driven digital marketing and web development.
Titled "Got ROI? Get a Return on Investment on Your Digital Marketing," the podcast dives into what drives return on investment in today's fast-paced digital landscape. In this insightful conversation, Morris shares real-world strategies for entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking to maximize their digital investment-whether it's SEO, PPC, or website design.
Listen to the full episode here.
With clients across North America, Voltage is a leader in outcome-focused digital marketing, offering expert services in search marketing (SEO/PPC) and website design/development.
The episode is a must-listen for home business owners, startups, and marketers seeking to optimize their digital investments while establishing a lasting brand.
This latest release is part of Home Business Magazine's ongoing podcast series spotlighting today's top voices in entrepreneurship, innovation, and business success.
Stay tuned-more powerful insights and game-changing conversations are on the way.
Keep watching this space!
About the Author: Home Business Magazine is the go-to hub for anyone running or launching a home-based business. With daily content and expert insights, the platform empowers solopreneurs, small business owners, and remote workers to succeed from home.
The magazine features real-world advice on startup ideas, marketing, tech tools, finances, and more.
