CTL Introduces New Chromebox OPS For Interactive Displays

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Schools and businesses are ready to unleash their interactive displays and embrace the power of Google's integrated ecosystem - Workspace, applications, and easy device management," explained Jason Mendenhall, CEO of CTL. "And, as a B Corp, we are excited about how this plug-and-play device can breathe new life into outdated interactive displays that may no longer be supported, saving budget and e-waste. With the industry-leading security of ChromeOS and a reduced cost of ownership, the CTL Chromebox OPS OPx1-3 satisfies a host of emerging needs."

A Chromebox OPS is a specialized, compact computing device that combines the features of a traditional Chromebox with the standardized form factor of the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS). It seamlessly integrates into the back of most interactive displays, instantly bringing the interoperability and manageability of ChromeOS and the Google for Education ecosystem.

About the new CTL Chromebox OPS OPx1-3

The CTL Chromebox OPS OPx1-3 offers a powerful and practical solution for modernizing and streamlining display technologies for schools, enterprises, retail outlets, healthcare providers, and other organizations where interactive panels, digital signs, and kiosks are used. Available in an 8GB RAM / 256 GB eMMC storage configuration, the new CTL Chromebox OPS OPx1-3 enables IT teams to:



Future-proof performance. Fast Intel® i3 computing performance ensures your interactive display delivers the performance you need for demanding applications.

Display brilliantly. The CTL Chromebox OPS OPx1-3 delivers UHD support for bright, detailed 4K viewing.

Connect everything. Enjoy uncongested Wi-Fi 6E with dual antennas, 10/100/1000M GbE LAN, and the latest Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless performance. CTL's Chromebox OPS includes 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps), 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB Type-C (does not support plug-in power on), 1 x RJ45 with LEDs for Gigabit LAN, 1 x HDMI 2.0a, and 1 x combo jack.

Easily assess operation . A power button with an LED indicator shows the status and a recovery button makes it easy to restart.

Enjoy lifetime support - CTL offers extended warranties for up to 4 years, while Google Automatic Updates are active through 2032. Leverage the Google technology ecosystem - provide a native ChromeOS experience on a large screen, making it intuitive for users to access apps and collaborate on content.

Schools and businesses deploying the new CTL Chromebox OPS OPx1-3 will realize a host of benefits for bringing interactive displays into the Google ecosystem of apps and management tools, including:



The ability to uplevel any device. The CTL Chromebox OPS OPx1-3 supports any existing interactive display with a standard OPS port.

Plug and play operation. Plug the device into your standard OPS port and connect to your Google tech ecosystem instantly with powerful Wi-Fi and the automatic integration capabilities of ChromeOS.

Enhanced security. ChromeOS offers robust, built-in security features with automatic updates that minimize the risk of malware, data breaches, and unauthorized access, providing peace of mind.

Simplified IT management. The power of ChromeOS brings streamlined deployment, remote policy configuration, app installation, and device updates in the Google Admin console to significantly reduce your IT workload. Lower TCO. A reduced IT burden and extended life with Google Automatic Updates shrink your overall cost of ownership for running interactive displays.

As with any Chromebox, CTL offers multiple licensing options depending on use case: Chrome Education Upgrade license, Chrome Enterprise Upgrade license, and Kiosk & Signage Upgrade license.

All ChromeOS devices are secure by default, private by design, keep you in control, and provide trustworthy content and information. Data is not shared with other users or organizations, and customers own and control their data, not Google. Google's privacy practices are audited against international standards.

Easy ChromeOS device manageability combined with CTL's Lifecycle Services reduces the burdens of deployment and device management for IT departments. CTL helps customers create, deploy, maintain, and sustain their technology programs with services that include:



1:1 program planning and advice

Device configuration and deployment services

Configurable warranty plans Continuing care with genuine spare parts, end-of-life trade-ins, IT asset disposition services, and responsible recycling.

As with all CTL orders, CTL customers will receive numerous perks, including free zero-touch enrollment provisioning and free shipping.

Pricing and Availability

The CTL Chromebox OPS OPx1-3 will be available to order this quarter. View complete specifications, details, and special offers on CTL's websit . Customers interested in volume purchasing for organizations can request a quote here .

CTL participates in many state government and public sector purchasing contracts; interested parties can check the current list on CTL's government contracts page .

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and comprehensive lifecycle services. For 35+ years, customers in more than 65 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, and video collaboration tools, as well as ITAD, solution configuration, and maintenance services. As a technology partner, CTL acts as solution finders, creating tailored solutions delivered with nimble responsiveness to help customers innovate their next programs.

CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google for Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B CorpTM for its sustainability and social responsibility commitments. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl .

Contact:

Michelle Manson

425-269-9035

[email protected]

SOURCE CTL