NCC Launches Credit Converttm To Help Auto Dealers Convert More Shoppers Into Buyers Amid Tough Market Conditions

- Brian Skutta, President of NCCAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NCC, a leading provider of credit and compliance solutions for automotive dealerships, today announced the launch of Credit ConvertTM, a powerful pre-qualification tool built to help dealers turn online shoppers into ready-to-buy customers-without friction or risk.As vehicle prices remain near record highs, loan interest rates push past 7%, and lenders tighten credit standards; dealers face mounting pressure to maximize every lead. Credit Convert meets this moment with a solution that connects dealers with high-intent, finance-ready buyers-instantly and compliantly.“Dealers don't just need more leads-they need better ones,” said Brian Skutta, President of NCC.“Credit Convert helps dealers connect with shoppers early, see what they can actually afford, and start the financing conversation with confidence- knowing affordability and compliance are already built in.”Why Credit Convert Matters Right Now-New car prices are averaging nearly $49,000 as of May 2025-Average monthly payments exceed $745, up more than $200 from pre-pandemic norms-Loan interest rates sit around 7.24%, doubling since 2019-Credit tightening continues, with 5.0% of auto debt now 90+ days delinquentThese trends are forcing dealers to work smarter-and Credit Convert delivers the edge.Product Highlights:-No SSN or DOB Required – Low-friction lead capture with zero credit score impact-2.3x Higher Conversion – Compared to traditional web leads-Clarity Credit ReportTM – Includes FICO score, monthly payments, balances, and loan terms-Fraud & Compliance Built In – Mobile ID scans, synthetic fraud alerts, and auto regulatory disclosures-Flexible Deployment – Web widgets, QR codes, and full app integrations with DealerTrack, RouteOne, ProMax Complete CRMTM, and NCC Complete CreditTMWith customizable website widgets and QR-enabled forms for ads and digital campaigns, Credit Convert fits seamlessly into existing workflows-turning passive interest into actionable insight at scale.Shoppers can pre-qualify with just a name and address, giving them immediate insight into their buying power while keeping their credit safe. For dealers, that means more trust, better-quality leads, and faster paths to funding.Learn more about Credit Convert atAbout NCC:With offices in Austin, TX, Bettendorf, IA, Mission, KS, and Las Vegas, NV, NCC has been a trusted partner in credit-driven retailing for automotive dealerships for nearly three decades. We combine a powerful credit and compliance engine with a fully integrated CRM/Desking platform to drive maximum profitability. Our focus on innovation, user-friendly products, and dependable systems-supported by a dedicated account management team-has solidified our reputation as a leader in the industry.

