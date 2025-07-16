Liverpool Weigh Up Six Striker Options As Isak Deal Complicates

Liverpool face complications in their pursuit of Alexander Isak due to Newcastle's high valuation and contractual issues. The Reds are now considering alternatives. Let us look at this in detail.

Liverpool's pursuit of Alexander Isak has become increasingly complex due to Newcastle's £150 million valuation and unresolved contract tension. As a result, the Reds are exploring alternative options to reinforce their forward line.

Isak's Situation

Isak remains Liverpool's first-choice target, and the club understands that the Sweden international is interested in a move to Anfield. However, his future is blurred by his dissatisfaction over a promised new deal that failed to materialise following changes at Newcastle's ownership level.

Premier League Targets

Liverpool have expressed interest in Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Brentford's Yoane Wissa. Both players offer unique strengths, with Watkins' consistent output and work ethic aligning with Liverpool's model, while Wissa's unpredictability could provide a wildcard option off the bench. Watkins, in particular, could be a shrewd option, as he presses, scores, and links well, and would not need months to adapt to the pace of the Premier League.

Other options in Europe

Victor Osimhen: The Napoli forward has been linked with top European clubs, and his involvement in discussions around Darwin Nunez could signal a wider swap scenario. Securing Osimhen would be a significant coup, and if Liverpool can use Napoli's interest in Nunez to gain leverage, it could prove one of the smartest moves of the summer.

Another player is Hugo Ekitike, who is a player of interest for Liverpool. He is also wanted by Newcastle United.

Rodrygo: As Real Madrid shapes its attack, Rodrygo could emerge as a surprise option, given his tactical versatility across the front line. If Madrid opens the door, it's hard to see Liverpool not exploring this opportunity.