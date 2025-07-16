Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX): Novel Pipeline Presents Unique Opportunity To Capitalize On Rare Disease Market Worth Over $15 Billion

MENAFN - GetNews) Now that the SPDR S&P Biotech index is displaying signs of renewed strength, the biotech boom could resume. In the past three months alone, the index has soared by 23% due to a number of factors, such as an increase in high-profile acquisitions and President Trump's decisions to delay tariffs for drug imports. With the biotech market poised to grow from $1.74 trillion in 2025 to $5.04 trillion by 2034, it's no surprise that the sector has been attracting significant investor attention.

One particular stock that appears well positioned to capitalize on this burgeoning market is Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX) , a small-cap life sciences biotech with a promising pipeline. The company aims to become an incubator of clinical-stage novel therapeutic agents that are relatively derisked by completing proof-of-concept studies demonstrating that they qualify for pivotal trials.

Novel product pipeline with fast-track potential

MDCX 's lead asset is Skinkject, a patented innovative product intended to address the most commonly occurring cancer, which is skin cancer, or Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC). Skinject is a thumb-sized transdermal patch with microneedle arrays that can deliver a chemotherapeutic agent at the site of the lesion and cure the cancer non-invasively.

What stands out most is that the patch is designed to be applied over the course of three sessions of 30 minutes each to achieve a complete clinical response. Currently, BCC can only be treated through surgical intervention, which implies Skinject has the potential to disrupt the market and become the standard of care.

Earlier this month, Medicus announced it had submitted a comprehensive package to the FDA seeking a Type C meeting with the regulator some time in October, illustrating its remarkable progress so far. The company's aim is to gain the FDA's consent to fast-track the clinical development program and seek feedback on future clinical plans for the D-MNA development program.

That submission was backed by a positively trending interim analysis for SKNJCT-003 reported back in March, demonstrating more than 60% clinical clearance conducted after more than 50% of the targeted 60 patients in the study were randomized.

Executive Chairman and CEO Dr. Raza Bokhari noted,“We believe we should get a fast track designation. This is a novel therapy, and the pivotal trial should have no more than 200-400 patients, which is similar to our phase 2 study design. The trial is a triple-arm, placebo-controlled, double-blind study, and just randomizing 200-400 patients should be enough to file a New Drug Application (NDA).”

Expanding the pipeline

Moreover, in the same way that skin cancer is a problem in humans, animals are no exception, particularly horses, which suffer from Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC). Although Medicus has been focused on making advances in its human studies, its dissolvable Doxorubin-containing microneedle array (D-MNA) received a Minor Use in Major Species Designation (MUMS), which is similar to an orphan drug designation from the FDA, late last year. This news led the company to submit a comprehensive product development plan to the regulator for the treatment of external SCC under Investigational New Animal Drug.

“In veterinary medicine, where there are only a handful of approved oncology drugs, we believe developing a non-invasive treatment for equine SCC represents an untapped and unmet market opportunity potentially in the range of $250 million,” stated Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Chairman & CEO.“The submission to the FDA of a novel product development program may provide us a first-mover advantage and sets the stage to consider other companion animal species and types of cancer.”

In June, Medicus hit another important milestone after announcing its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Antev Limited, a UK-based clinical-stage biotech company. Antev has developed a next-generation GnRH antagonist called Trevelix as its lead asset, which already has two approved FDA clinical designs. One is for advanced prostate cancer patients with a high cardiovascular risk profile, and the other is a first-in-class novel indication for acute urinary retention prevention, which has never been done before. And just like BCC, urinary retention is currently treated through surgical intervention.

If approved, Teverelix could become the first hormone therapy labeled specifically for treating prostate cancer in patients with a history of cardiovascular disease. Approximately 300,000 to 500,000 men in the US are living with advanced-stage prostate cancer, presenting a potential market opportunity of more than $4 billion annually.

“We are clearly getting attention and emerging in a leadership role in bringing novel treatment options for non-melanoma skin cancers like BCC and SCC, which affect nearly 5 million patients in the US alone and about 30 million around the world. While we remain razor-focused on advancing our development programs and anticipate meeting with the FDA before the end of the year, we are also opportunistically looking for additional novel assets that we can bring under our umbrella,” noted Dr. Raza in a recent interview.

Medicus has been working to strengthen its balance sheet efficiently since going public in the fall of 2023. More importantly, the company's recent successful capital raises have reaffirmed both investor and management confidence in the pipeline, considering the leadership has pumped in over $6 million of their capital. At the moment, the company is well positioned for the remainder of this year and beyond to advance its clinical development programs without any other major dilutive capital infusions.

