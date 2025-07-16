403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Yemen’s Houthis Hit Israel with Three Drone Strikes
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi movement took responsibility on Tuesday for dispatching three drone assaults targeting Israel earlier that day. One drone was aimed at the port city of Eilat, while the other two struck a “military target” located in Israel’s Negev region.
Yahya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesperson, declared, The Houthis will keep launching missile and drone strikes on Israel until “the aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.”
Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli military confirmed it had intercepted a Houthi-launched drone heading toward the Red Sea city of Eilat. No injuries or damage were reported from that incident. However, Israeli authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the Houthi drone strikes in the Negev area of southern Israel.
Since the onset of the Gaza war in October 2023, Houthi forces have launched dozens of missiles and drones toward Israeli territory, expressing their solidarity with Palestinians. The majority of these attacks have been neutralized or failed to hit their intended targets. In retaliation, Israel has conducted a series of airstrikes targeting ports and critical infrastructure in Yemen.
Yahya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesperson, declared, The Houthis will keep launching missile and drone strikes on Israel until “the aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.”
Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli military confirmed it had intercepted a Houthi-launched drone heading toward the Red Sea city of Eilat. No injuries or damage were reported from that incident. However, Israeli authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the Houthi drone strikes in the Negev area of southern Israel.
Since the onset of the Gaza war in October 2023, Houthi forces have launched dozens of missiles and drones toward Israeli territory, expressing their solidarity with Palestinians. The majority of these attacks have been neutralized or failed to hit their intended targets. In retaliation, Israel has conducted a series of airstrikes targeting ports and critical infrastructure in Yemen.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment