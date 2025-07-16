Shubhanshu Shukla's Mission Energises Resolve To Build Viksit Bharat By 2047: Cabinet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Shubhanshu Shukla's space mission energises the nation's resolve to build Viksit Bharat by 2047, said the Cabinet on Wednesday, while adopting a resolution hailing his space odyssey.

IAF Group Captain Shukla, who on June 26 became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS), landed back safely on Earth on Tuesday.

“The Cabinet joins the nation in celebrating the return of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to Earth, following the successful completion of his historic 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station,” a Cabinet Communique said.

"It will ignite the scientific temper, fuel curiosity, and inspire countless youth to pursue careers in science and embrace innovation.

“The Cabinet reaffirms its firm conviction that this mission will energise the national resolve to build Viksit Bharat -- a developed India -- by 2047, as envisioned by the Prime Minister,” the Communique added.

Shukla, part of Axiom Space mission 4, returned to Earth on Tuesday along with fellow astronauts from the US, Poland, and Hungary aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft "Grace".

The IAF officer is also the youngest astronaut-designate under India's Gaganyaan mission -- the country's first human spaceflight mission.

And his space journey and experiments conducted onboard the ISS are expected to be a key stepping-stone for India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, slated for 2027.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet stated that Shukla's“space journey represents infinite aspirations of India. This is a moment of pride, glory and joy for the entire nation”.

“It heralds a new chapter in India's space programme and gives a golden glimpse of our future space programme,” it said.

The Cabinet also lauded the ISRO and the entire community of scientists and engineers behind the success of Shukla's mission.

During his time aboard the ISS, Group Captain Shukla worked seamlessly with fellow members of the Axiom-4 Crew and Expedition 73, embodying India's growing leadership in international space cooperation.

He conducted pioneering experiments in microgravity on subjects such as muscle regeneration, algal and microbial growth, crop viability, microbial survivability, cognitive performance in space, and the behaviour of cyanobacteria.

“These studies will deepen global understanding of human spaceflight and microgravity science, and provide critical inputs for India's future missions,” the Cabinet said.

“This successful mission significantly elevates India's global standing in space exploration. It is a vital stepping-stone towards India's own human spaceflight ambition, including the Gaganyaan and the Bharatiya Antariksha Station. It reaffirms India's resolve to be at the forefront of human space exploration,” it added.

The Cabinet also hailed other recent landmark achievements in the space sector, including the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the South Pole of the Moon in August 2023, the Aditya-L1 Mission launched in 2023.

“Through sustained reforms in the space sector, the Government has unlocked unprecedented growth in India's space economy. The emergence of around 300 new start-ups in this sector has not only led to job creation at a large scale, but also nurtured a vibrant ecosystem of innovation, entrepreneurship and technology-driven development,” the Cabinet said.