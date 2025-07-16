Lithuania's Innovation Scene Booms, Making It One Of EU's Fastest Growers
However, the country's long-term progress stands out, with innovation performance increasing by 17.4 percent since 2018, compared to the EU average of 12.6 percent.
Only a few countries, such as the Czech Republic and Italy, have shown comparable momentum.
“Innovation has become a strategic direction for Lithuania, and our rapid progress clearly reflects that. Our business sector is increasingly active, and the government continues to boost investment in science and technology. To grow even faster, we must focus on high-value-added creation and encourage investment grounded in innovation,” said Minister of Economy and Innovation Lukas Savickas.
