Lithuania's Innovation Scene Booms, Making It One Of EU's Fastest Growers

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Commission has released its 2025 European Innovation Scoreboard, with Lithuania maintaining its 18th place among EU member states, the same position as last year, Trend reports.

However, the country's long-term progress stands out, with innovation performance increasing by 17.4 percent since 2018, compared to the EU average of 12.6 percent.

Only a few countries, such as the Czech Republic and Italy, have shown comparable momentum.

“Innovation has become a strategic direction for Lithuania, and our rapid progress clearly reflects that. Our business sector is increasingly active, and the government continues to boost investment in science and technology. To grow even faster, we must focus on high-value-added creation and encourage investment grounded in innovation,” said Minister of Economy and Innovation Lukas Savickas.