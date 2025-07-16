Beijing Review: Chinese And U.S. Youth Explore The Charm Of Beijing's History And Modernity

The delegation visited the Blue Hall of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 11, where they attended a live press briefing. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning joined the group for an open, face-to-face conversation afterward.

"When Ms. Mao walked toward us, I was genuinely thrilled," Gina Egito, a computer science major from West Chester University in Pennsylvania, recalled. She had chosen her seat carefully to observe and take notes.

Mao shared a group photo of her with the delegates on her official X account later that night, captioning it, "A delightful exchange with Chinese and American youth."

Over the course of the week, the group visited a range of institutions and landmarks, including China Agricultural University (CAU), the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) China Office, the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, the Temple of Heaven, the Forbidden City, as well as innovative tech titans like Tencent and Xiaomi.

At CAU, delegates explored China's rural development strategies. At the WFP office, discussions turned to pressing global issues, including food security and South-South cooperation.

"I think it's really interesting to see the developing countries working together to collaborate for their shared interest, for their shared problems, because it showcases a sense of camaraderie of being together. I'm really impressed with the WFP and their commitment to sustainable learning, intellectual sharing, and making sure it's accessible, because that's going to make their solutions long term," said Kiran Alexis Nieves-Noel, a student studying International Affairs and Chinese at East Tennessee State University.

At the U.S. Embassy, the group engaged in frank and constructive conversations about the role youth can play in improving bilateral ties and mutual understanding.

Cultural immersion was just as impactful. In front of the Hall of Supreme Harmony inside the Forbidden City, Justin Isaiah Seymour Welch, a master's student in Technology Management at New York University, paused to take photos.

"This is my third time in Beijing. I was here last November, and I visited this park at night. So, this is my first time experiencing it during the day. It's really nice to see it in a whole new light-there's such a lively atmosphere with people hanging out, and you can hear the bugs chirping. It's a refreshing, vibrant experience," he said.

The group's visits to Tencent and Xiaomi brought the Chinese tech industry to life. At Tencent, delegates explored AI-driven tools and cutting-edge platforms like AI assistant Tencent Yuanbao and the 3D model generator Hunyuan3D.

"That's something you can't truly learn from a textbook or a class-you have to be here, see it with your own eyes. It's definitely been an eye-opening experience," Erik Michael Larson, an undergraduate from Indiana University, said after a ride in a Xiaomi vehicle.

The program also gave students a taste of everyday life in Beijing-from a boat ride down the gleaming Liangma River to the lively atmosphere of the city's Lotus Market.

"When I think about China from what I've learned in class, it's mostly about special holidays or cultural events. But you don't really get to see what daily life is like. Experiencing it firsthand here has been a completely different perspective," said Larson.

On the river cruise, a moment of surprise captured the imagination of Wayne State University law student Michael Alexander Buzzy. When a giant 3D screen lit up over the water, he instinctively reached for his camera.

"It's incredible to be in a city-and a country-that has such a rich history. I feel like Beijing does a fantastic job of showcasing that, especially through this experience," he said. "For example, when we visited the Forbidden City, we got a deep dive into China's classical history. But in the heart of the city, you also get a real sense of China's modern-day development, technology, and how far it's come. It's been amazing to experience both sides of China in such a short time. I'm really excited for what's still to come."

The youth delegation will travel onward to Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, Suzhou, Zhejiang Province, and Shanghai for further exchanges and site visits from July 12 to 23. In Suzhou, they'll take part in the China-U.S. Future Diplomats summer camp.

This program is jointly hosted by the China International Communications Group Center for the Americas, the U.S.-based International Student Conferences (ISC), and Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, with support from Xi'an Jiaotong University. All 25 U.S. and Chinese delegates were selected through the ISC.

