U.S. Confirms Patriot Missiles on Way to Ukraine from Germany
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump revealed that Patriot missile systems destined for Ukraine are currently being dispatched from Germany as part of a NATO-supported agreement, under which the United States will receive complete reimbursement.
“They're already being shipped. They're coming in from Germany and then replaced by Germany,” Trump told reporters following an event in Pennsylvania. “In all cases, the United States gets paid back in full.”
Trump clarified that the repayment will come either through NATO channels or directly from European Union member countries, stressing, “we’re not going to have any more investment to make. We’re getting our money back in full.”
He added, “If we can make a (peace) deal, that would be great. We’re saving 5,000 or 6,000 soldiers a week -- they’re Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, not American soldiers.” He also noted the heavy toll of the conflict: “It’s a shame -- last week they say 7,100 soldiers, both Russian and Ukrainian, were killed.”
The president first disclosed the agreement during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office on Monday.
“We made a deal today…We are going to be sending them (Ukrainians) weapons, and they are going to be paying for them. The US will not be having any payment made. We're not buying it, but we will manufacture it, and they're going to be paying for it,” Trump explained.
Rutte confirmed the plan, stating: “The US has decided to indeed massively supply Ukraine with what is necessary through NATO. Europeans (are) 100% paying for that.”
