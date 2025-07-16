403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN raises alarm over sudden increase in violence across Sudan
(MENAFN) The United Nations has expressed serious concern over a sharp increase in violence across Sudan, particularly in North Kordofan State, where recent attacks have resulted in significant civilian casualties.
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), assaults on villages near Bara from Thursday to Sunday reportedly left over 300 people dead, including children and pregnant women. Numerous others were wounded, while homes were looted and set ablaze, forcing residents to flee.
Efforts to verify the full extent of the damage and death toll are being hampered by damaged communication infrastructure in the region, OCHA noted.
The agency also reported renewed shelling in El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, intensifying the already high levels of fear and instability in the area.
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), assaults on villages near Bara from Thursday to Sunday reportedly left over 300 people dead, including children and pregnant women. Numerous others were wounded, while homes were looted and set ablaze, forcing residents to flee.
Efforts to verify the full extent of the damage and death toll are being hampered by damaged communication infrastructure in the region, OCHA noted.
The agency also reported renewed shelling in El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, intensifying the already high levels of fear and instability in the area.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment