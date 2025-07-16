Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN raises alarm over sudden increase in violence across Sudan


2025-07-16 04:33:06
(MENAFN) The United Nations has expressed serious concern over a sharp increase in violence across Sudan, particularly in North Kordofan State, where recent attacks have resulted in significant civilian casualties.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), assaults on villages near Bara from Thursday to Sunday reportedly left over 300 people dead, including children and pregnant women. Numerous others were wounded, while homes were looted and set ablaze, forcing residents to flee.

Efforts to verify the full extent of the damage and death toll are being hampered by damaged communication infrastructure in the region, OCHA noted.

The agency also reported renewed shelling in El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, intensifying the already high levels of fear and instability in the area.

