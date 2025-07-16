Central Bank Of Oman Issues Treasury Bills Worth Over Omr10m

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) announced Monday that the total value of government treasury bills allocated this week amounted to OMR10.25m.

The bank explained in a statement today that these bills are allocated for a maturity period of 91 days, with an average accepted price of OMR98.941, and a minimum accepted price of OMR98.930 per OMR100. The average discount rate was 4.24871 percent, and the average return was 4.29421 percent.

The statement indicated that the interest rate on repurchase operations with the CBO on these bills is 5 percent, while the discount rate on the CBO treasury bill facility is 5.50 percent.

Treasury bills are a short-term, secured financial instrument issued by the Ministry of Finance to provide investment opportunities for licensed commercial banks. The CBO acts as the issue manager for these bills.