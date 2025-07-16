Official Launch Of The African Union Fellowship Programme On Disarmament And Non- Proliferation

The African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Amb. Bankole Adeoye, on behalf of H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the Commission officially launched the African Union Fellowship Programme on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation on 15 July 2025. He was joined by Amb. Rebecca Amuge Otengo, Chairperson of the AU Peace and Security Council for the month of July and Amb. Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union.

The AU Fellowship Programme was established following the decision by the AU Peace and Security Council in May 2024 and it represents not only a training initiative but a strategic investment in nurturing the next generation of African peacemakers, negotiators, and disarmament specialists.

The programme is designed to equip participants with knowledge on multilateral arms control frameworks, sharpen their diplomatic negotiation skills, and strengthen their capacity to broker mutual agreements between and among states. These efforts are intended to advance regional stability, limit the proliferation of weapons and promote the peaceful use of nuclear technology in Africa with the over-arching view to contribute to global peace and security.

The target groups for the programme include diplomats from AU Member States, AU Special Envoys, High Representatives, Special Representatives of the Chairperson of the Commission, AU Mediators, Heads of AU Missions and other Strategic-level Leaders. It also extends to individuals working in the disarmament field across Africa, as well as representatives from civil society, academia, policy makers, practitioners, and international partners.

