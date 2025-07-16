403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cambodia’s PM Commands Eradication of Online Scams
(MENAFN) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has issued a sweeping directive to dismantle all online scam operations across the nation, warning that any government official who hinders enforcement efforts could face dismissal.
In a directive signed Monday and made public late Tuesday, Hun Manet stated that certain transnational criminal syndicates have established operations in Cambodia to conduct illicit online schemes.
He emphasized that governors, municipal leaders, and law enforcement agencies “must be responsible for wiping out all online scam centers in their geographical and jurisdictional boundaries in accordance with law and regulations.”
The prime minister called on the military to stand by, ready to assist in the anti-scam operations if necessary.
Additionally, he directed officials to crack down on illegal immigration, ordering the deportation of any foreign nationals residing or engaging in unlawful activities without proper documentation.
“This order must be implemented strictly and responsibly,” he declared. “Failure to comply with the order or failure to cooperate in any case will be subject to evaluation in appointing, removing, or terminating a position.”
Hun Manet underscored that the initiative is intended to uphold national security, public order, and societal safety.
In one of the latest enforcement actions, authorities conducted a raid Monday on an apartment complex in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district, detaining 149 Vietnamese nationals and 85 Cambodian citizens, according to a City Hall report.
In a directive signed Monday and made public late Tuesday, Hun Manet stated that certain transnational criminal syndicates have established operations in Cambodia to conduct illicit online schemes.
He emphasized that governors, municipal leaders, and law enforcement agencies “must be responsible for wiping out all online scam centers in their geographical and jurisdictional boundaries in accordance with law and regulations.”
The prime minister called on the military to stand by, ready to assist in the anti-scam operations if necessary.
Additionally, he directed officials to crack down on illegal immigration, ordering the deportation of any foreign nationals residing or engaging in unlawful activities without proper documentation.
“This order must be implemented strictly and responsibly,” he declared. “Failure to comply with the order or failure to cooperate in any case will be subject to evaluation in appointing, removing, or terminating a position.”
Hun Manet underscored that the initiative is intended to uphold national security, public order, and societal safety.
In one of the latest enforcement actions, authorities conducted a raid Monday on an apartment complex in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district, detaining 149 Vietnamese nationals and 85 Cambodian citizens, according to a City Hall report.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment