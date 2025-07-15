Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure Weakens, Rainfall To Subside? Check Forecast
Rains began in South Bengal due to low pressure. Rainfall will decrease from Wednesday. Rain is occurring in phases. Weather is likely to improve from Thursday and Friday
Kolkata Weather
Rain has started again in the districts of South Bengal since Monday due to low pressure. Rain is continuing in phases.
It's raining because of low pressure. A twin low-pressure system has formed in the country. A deep depression has been observed in Gangetic West Bengal.
The monsoon axis lies over the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. As a result, the first monsoon depression of this season has formed. This has caused rain.
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the low pressure has moved away from the state. It has weakened into a low-pressure area.
Its impact will decrease in the state from Wednesday. And soon after, the rain may decrease in the south.
As of 8:30 am on Tuesday, it was located over North Jharkhand and Bihar as a low-pressure area. However, the rain will not stop from today.
A yellow alert has been issued today for North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Bankura, and Purulia.
It will rain in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and all other districts as well. However, the rain may decrease from today. Sources say the weather will gradually change from Thursday and Friday.
Today's maximum temperature in the city will be 31 degrees Celsius. And the minimum temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius.
