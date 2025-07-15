An American Dream - Kowloon, America's Largest Asian Restaurant & Entertainment Complex, Celebrates 75 Years

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Wong Family of Kowloon in Saugus, MA, Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas Live in Concert.

SAUGUS, MA, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For Immediate Release, PleaseLauren A. BirminghamTele 617.247.4112 - Cell 617.306.3678KOWLOON CELEBRATES 75TH DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY GALA BLOCK PARTY ONAUGUST 20, 7 PM TO MIDNIGHT;STARSHIP - FEATURING MICKEY THOMAS, TAVARES,' AND SCOTT BROWN & THE DIPLOMATSSET TO PERFORM LIVE IN CONCERTEVENT TO BENEFIT THE JOEY FUNDKowloon, America's largest Chinese restaurant, located at 948 Broadway, Route 1 North, Saugus, announces their 75th Diamond Anniversary with a Gala Block Party on August 20, 2025, from 7 pm to midnight. (Rain date August 21, 2025).Headlining the outdoor concert is Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame group Starship, featuring Mickey Thomas playing "We Built This City," "Sara," "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," and "Jane." Tavares will also be performing their greatest hits, "It Only Takes A Minute," "Whodunnit," and "Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel." Scott Brown & the Diplomats will open the show, bringing their classic rock and roll songs to the stage. DJ Steve Virgilio will be spinning.All proceeds from the event will benefit the Joey Fund for cystic fibrosis.Ticket Prices$150 includes reserved seats, early admission, and a light buffet. The doors open at 5 pm.*Special for 4 or more - $125 per person.$100 general admission and no reserved seats.The doors open at 7 pm.$75 standing room only. The doors open at 7 pm.Tickets are available:Order Online atKowloon Front Deskor Charge-By-Phone: 781-233-0077_____________________________________KowloonCelebrating 75 YearsThe Kowloon Restaurant, located at 984 Broadway, Saugus, MA, is a family-owned dining and entertainment landmark founded in 1950 by William and Madeline Wong. It is America's largest Chinese restaurant, rooted in the richness of Asian cuisine and culture, offering high-quality service and acclaimed Asian fare. Specialties include the famous Saugus Wings, hand-rolled sushi, Kowloon Pu Pu Platters, Scorpion Bowls, and Mai Tais. Throughout the decades, Kowloon has become a part of Greater Boston's cultural fabric and loved by locals, celebrities and sports stars – including John Cena, Barbara Walters, Bobby Orr, Jerry Seinfeld, Dwayne Johnson, (The Rock), Donnie Wahlberg, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstars, Anne Hathaway, Fabian, The Sopranos, James Gandolfini, Forest Whitaker, the Boston Bruins and Celtics. The restaurant is well-known for hosting weddings, sports events, concerts, and private parties of every kind. They are open for business seven days per week and have Kowloon Food Trucks available for parties and events. The Kowloon gift shop showcases collectible drinkware, T-shirts, sweatshirts, and memorabilia items that are collected by guests from around the world. The Wong Family continues to strive for excellence in food and service as they celebrate their 75th anniversary in 2025._________________________________________________________________Kowloon948 Broadway, Route 1 North, SaugusFor takeout, curbside pick up, and delivery service - go to:Tele (781) 233-0077.Open every day from noon till closing.

lauren A a birmingham

Birmingham Associates Public Relations

+1 617-247-4112

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.