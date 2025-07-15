2025 Global IP Crossover Conference & Shenzhen Licensing, Culture Creation, Trendy Toy, Tourism Technology Exhibition To Grandly Open

Shenzhen Cultural Tourism Promotion Association that the 2025 Global IP Crossover Conference and the Shenzhen Tourism Technology & Amusement Equipment Exhibition (Concurrent Events: Shenzhen IP Licensing Expo, Shenzhen Culture Creation & Trendy Toy Expo) will be held in late August 2025 at the Shenzhen Futian Convention and Exhibition Center.







In order to better promote the development of the urban cultural and tourism industry and facilitate efficient integration and cooperation of global cultural and tourism traffic resources, initiated, hosted and supported by the Shenzhen Cultural Tourism Promotion Association, the training center of the Chinese Cultural Promotion Association, the China Good Gift Industry Promotion Center, the Cultural and Creative IP Professional Committee of the China Advertising Association, the Guangdong Cross border E-commerce Association, the Hunan Amusement Park Association, the Hunan Animation and Game Association, the Hebei Animation Industry Society, the Heilongjiang Cultural Tourism Chamber of Commerce, the Shenzhen Industrial Park Chamber of Commerce, the Shenzhen Virtual Reality Industry Federation, the Guangzhou Creative Industry Association, the Zhongshan Cultural Industry Promotion Association, the Harbin Cultural and Creative Industry Association, dozens of other business associations jointly hosted by the Guangdong Scenic Area Industry Association, the Hainan Art and Design Association, the Huzhou Cultural Industry Association, and other units, as well as the Panyu Animation and Amusement Industry Association and the Huojia County Amusement Equipment Industry Association in Guangzhou, the 2025 Global IP Crossover Conference on Tourism and Culture will be held from August 27-29, 2025 at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian).







The 2025 Global IP Crossover Conference, with the core concept of "trends without limits, the world is young", gathers top industry experts, cultural and tourism enterprises, trend artists, tourism experts, and investors from around the world. The conference mainly focuses on three major areas: IP creation, cultural and creative product development, and cultural tourism technology application. Through dozens of activities such as the 2025 Urban Cultural and Creative Tourism Development Forum, the Cultural and Creative Tourism Project Investment and Financing Matchmaking Conference, and the Scenic Area Project Greater Bay Area Matchmaking Conference, the conference aims to build an international and diversified communication and cooperation platform, address industry pain points, and open a new chapter in the fusion of cultural and tourism traffic.







This premier event is dedicated to exploring the new ecosystem of tourism traffic and the driving force of technological innovation, bringing together global tourism leaders, marketing experts, top content creators (KOLs/KOCs), and destination branding and digital storytelling pioneers to unlock future growth opportunities in the industry.