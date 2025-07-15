FOX NEWS BOOKS MAKES FORAY INTO FICTION WITH FIRST NOVEL BY TREY GOWDY

Gowdy's Thriller "The Color of Death" to Release on August 26th

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Books will make its foray into fiction with the imprint's first novel "The Color of Death" co-authored by FOX News Channel host Trey Gowdy and Christopher Greyson. Set to publish on Tuesday, August 26th, the thriller will reveal a dark mystery about a murder in a small South Carolina town and the toll the case takes on a local prosecutor. The novel will mark the 16th title for FOX News Books, which has surpassed 3 million copies sold since its launch in 2020.

In commenting on the book, Gowdy said, "Throughout my years as a prosecutor, I've learned that those who do this work best don't just argue cases, they endure the fear, anger, pain, and loss of innocence of the victims they are fighting for. This book is a rare window into how the pursuit of justice doesn't end with the verdict; it lingers long after the courtroom lights have dimmed."

The first of its kind for FOX News Books, "The Color of Death" follows Assistant District Attorney Colm Truesdale as he struggles to pick up the pieces of his life following the death of his wife and daughter. After time off, and with no desire to return to the courtroom, Truesdale is brought into the investigation of the murder of a young woman who ran a beauty salon outside of town. It's up to Colm to untangle the web of deception, taking readers inside the cat-and-mouse psychology of a killer and the assistant district attorney who must catch him.

Gowdy is a former state and federal prosecutor who handled thousands of criminal cases and took nearly one hundred cases to jury verdict. He prosecuted scores of murder cases, including seven death penalty trials. He served in Congress for eight years, chairing two committees and leaving in 2019 to return to South Carolina. He hosts the weekend primetime show Sunday Night in America on FOX News Channel and The Trey Gowdy Podcast on FOX News Audio. He is a New York Times best-selling author, with three previous titles ranging on topics from decision making to friendship.

Greyson is an award-winning, bestselling author of mystery, action, and thriller novels. Recognized as one of the top 100 Kindle authors of all time, his acclaimed works have sold over 3.5 million e-books, print copies, and audiobooks. An accomplished speaker, actor, and prolific storyteller, he has written more than twenty novels, ranging from pulse-pounding thrillers to mysteries.

The imprint most recently published Johnny Joey Jones' "Behind The Badge" (June 2025) which debuted at number one on the New York Times bestseller list in its first week, Dana Perino's "I Wish Someone Had Told Me" (April 2025) a nine-week New York Times bestseller, Emily Compagno's "Under His Wings" (November 2024), Trey Yingst's "Black Saturday" (October 2024), "The War on Warriors" (June 2024) by former FOX News host Pete Hegseth, Dr. Nicole Saphier's "Love, Mom" (April 2024), Jimmy Failla's "Cancel Culture Dictionary" (January 2024), Carley Shimkus' "Cooking with Friends" (October 2023), "Unbroken Bonds of Battle" (June 2023) also by Jones, "Faith Still Moves Mountains" by Harris Faulkner (November, 2022), "All American Christmas" by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy (November 2021), Shannon Bream's trilogy; "The Women of the Bible Speak" (March 2021), "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak" (March 2022), and "The Love Stories of the Bible Speak" (March 2023) and Hegseth's "Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes" (November 2020). Notably, every FOX News Books title has placed on multiple national bestseller lists.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 23 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

FOX News Books Contact :

Alexandra Coscia: 212.301.3272 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED