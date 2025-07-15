403
BTC/USD Forex Signal 15/07: : Impulsive Bearish Move (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bitcoin is moving down faster than it came up, suggesting that sellers are in control now, as the price continues to print lower resistance levels while slicing through former support.My previous BTC/USD signal on 10th July was almost triggered, with the hourly chart printing a bullish doji candlestick with a low just above the key support level I identified at $110,569. This was a fantastically profitable long trade if you were lucky enough to get it's BTC/USD SignalsRisk 0.50% per trade.Trades must be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday.Long Trade Ideas
- Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $116,652, $113,862, or $110,569. Put the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Go short after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $117,782, $119,486, or $122,088. Put the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
