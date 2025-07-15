403
Gaza Negotiations Are Ongoing, We Condemn Israeli Attacks On Syria: Al-Ansari
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gaza ceasefire negotiations remain in their "early stage" after more than a week of talks, even as mediators step up efforts to broker a truce between Israel and Hamas, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told reporters Tuesday.
"Discussions on the framework agreement are still ongoing. Both delegations are present here in Doha, and the mediators are intensifying efforts to reach an agreement," al-Ansari said during his weekly media briefing.
"The negotiations are still in the first phase, which is specifically about reaching an agreement of principle ahead of negotiations that will begin, God willing, in the next phase," he said.
The Qatari spokesman insisted: "We believe there is no stalemate," adding there was no set timeframe for the talks.
As long as there are meetings in Doha, this means that the negotiations are ongoing, he said.
Qatar has been mediating indirect negotiations between Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and Israel alongside Egypt and the United States.
Al-Ansari declined to comment on specific meetings held in the United States between high-level Qatari officials and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.
He said that he did not have a specific timetable for Witkoff's visit to Doha.
On another note, Dr al-Ansari welcomed the ceasefire announcement in the southern Syrian city of Sweida. He said, "Qatar is in constant contact with the Syrian government on various issues."
In response to a question about the Israeli raids on the Syrian province, al-Ansari condemned "Israel's irresponsible policies in the region" and the raids targeting Syria and Lebanon.
He added: "We cannot accept the absence of accountability for Israel's absurd behaviour in the region. There must be international intervention to stop Israel's absurd behaviour in the region."
Al-Ansari noted that "communications are ongoing with our brothers in Syria to provide security and economic support."
