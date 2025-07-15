Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Action With Industry Bancshares, Inc.
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Industry Bancshares, Inc., Industry, Texas
Cease and Desist Order dated November 13, 2024 (PDF)
Terminated July 10, 2025
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here .
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
