Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Action With Industry Bancshares, Inc.

2025-07-15 02:00:43
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Industry Bancshares, Inc., Industry, Texas
Cease and Desist Order dated November 13, 2024 (PDF)
Terminated July 10, 2025

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here .

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

