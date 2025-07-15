Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Action With Industry Bancshares, Inc.

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Industry Bancshares, Inc., Industry, Texas

Cease and Desist Order dated November 13, 2024 (PDF)

Terminated July 10, 2025

