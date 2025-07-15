Cyclohexanone Market Volume To Worth Around 6.48 Million Tons By 2034

Ottawa, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cyclohexanone market volume is calculated at 4.97 million tons in 2024, grows to USD 5.10 million tons in 2025, and is projected to reach around 6.48 million tons by 2034, A study published by Towards chem and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Cyclohexanone is a clear, oily liquid most used as an intermediate for the manufacture of nylon, especially nylon 66 and nylon 6, as it goes through the processes to create caprolactam and adipic acid. The market is driven by an increase in demand in the automotive, coatings, textiles, and the multitude of other process industries that use nylon-based products.

As industrialization and infrastructure development grows, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, the market will also expand however rising variations in raw material price, plus local regulations restricting it potential toxicity, may limit growth. Technological developments in production methods and new sustainable and biodegradable alternatives may present possible future growth scenarios for this application-driven market.

Cyclohexanone Market Report Highlights



The Asia Pacific cyclohexanone market Volume accounted for USD 2.63 million tons in 2025 and is forecasted to hit around USD 3.53 million tons by 2034, representing a CAGR of 3.31% from 2025 to 2034.

The Asia Pacific cyclohexanone market held the largest volume Share of 51.27% of the global market in 2024.

The North America Cyclohexanone market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 1.98% over the forecast period by 2025-2034

By Application, the caprolactam production segment dominated the market with the largest volume Share of 57.46% in 2024.

By Application, the adipic acid production segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.48% over the forecast period by 2025-2034

By Grade, the industrial grade segment led the market with a volume Share of 92.79% in 2024 By Grade, the pharmaceutical grade segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.28% over the forecast period.



Cyclohexanone Market Current Trends



Rising Nylon Demand- Cyclohexanone is a precursor to the nylon-based chemicals caprolactam and adipic acid. The increase in nylon manufacturing in automotive, electronics, and textile industries is a principal driver of growth in the market.

Focus on sustainable, bio-based alternatives- Globally, growing environmental issues from petrochemical based chemicals and increasing regulations are prompting some companies to pursue bio-based cyclohexanone as a sustainable alternative. Technological development in production- new developments in catalytic oxidation and energy transformations allow companies to decrease emissions and improve yields as regulations are placed on emissions and costs need to be reduced by companies.



Cyclohexanone Market in Can Expanding of Nylon-6 Production Induce Growth?

One of the top opportunities for growth in the cyclohexanone market is the skyrocketing global demand for Nylon-6, a leading downstream product. Cyclohexanone remains a necessary precursor in the caprolactam production process for Nylon-6. With recent trends towards lighter, durable materials in industries such as automotive, textiles, and electronics, Nylon-6 consumption has continued to climb.

For example, in May 2024, India's Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers outlined a strategy to ramp up domestic caprolactam and Nylon-6 production as part of the "Make in India" initiative. Moreover, the increasing uptake of engineered plastics within electric vehicles and the construction industry will stimulate subsequent demand for cyclohexanone and present openings for growth to cyclohexanone producers.

Cyclohexanone Market Opportunity

Is the Shift Towards Green Solvents Creating New Opportunity for Cyclohexanone?

The major trend that may provide cyclohexanone producers with a new opportunity is the shifting away from existing solvent usage to environmentally sustainable solvents (green solvents) in paints, coatings, and adhesives. In early 2025, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) introduced new limits on solvent emissions which will require pollutants producing industries to comply with the new limits and remove existing solvent products from their available products.

Cyclohexanone has numerous applications as a solvent, and with increased demand for low Voc (volatile organic compound) formulations, particularly in the Asia Pacific, the application range for cyclohexanone as a solvent is anticipated to grow. A regulatory push, coupled with sustainable product development, is creating new innovative growth opportunities for manufacturers.

Cyclohexanone Market Limitations and Challenges



Environmental and Health Risks- Cyclohexanone is a hazardous chemical that is both toxic and flammable. Prolonged exposure to cyclohexanone is a health risk to workers and presents a risk of environmental contamination, requiring strict handling guidelines and limiting the prevalence of cyclohexanone in sensitive industrial environments.

Regulatory Pressures on Petrochemical Derivatives- Increasingly stringent environmental regulations around petrochemicals in North America and Europe are forcing manufacturers to seek greener alternatives to chemicals like cyclohexanone. Very well could limit the use of cyclohexanone in favour of bio-based or sustainable chemical substitutes. Volatility Associated with Price of Raw Materials- The price for cyclohexanone is market driven, based largely on crude oil and benzene prices. Volatility in global oil prices creates significant uncertainty regarding cost of production and profitability, leading to reluctance for investment into cyclohexanone-based production for the future.



Cyclohexanone Market Segmentation Insights

Application Insights

What Made Caprolactam the Dominant Segment in the Cyclohexanone Market in 2024?

The caprolactam segment dominated the market in 2024, due very heavy consumption in producing nylon-6, which is used extensively in textiles, automotive parts, and industrial end-uses. This dominance will persist due to increasing universal demand for lightweight automotive materials and durable textiles. Caprolactam's involvement in numerous industrial supply chains, coupled with consistent production of fibers and engineering plastics, highlights a consistent demand for cyclohexanone as an essential raw material which continues to position caprolactam's production as the strongest player in the application segment.

The solvents segment is anticipated to grow rapidly in the market during the forecast period, as the material is increasingly being used as an industrial and chemical solvent in paints, coatings, dyes, and pesticides, given its excellent solubility and evaporation characteristics. There is growing demand for high-performance paint and coatings in the construction and automotive industries, which is contributing to demand for solvents. Of note is the rising demand for pesticides in agriculture that boosts demand for solvents. There are also environmental regulations that are driving the shift towards safer and more effective solvents. All these factors are likely to help grow the solvents segment rapidly.

Cyclohexanone Market Volume Share, By Application 2024-2034 (%)