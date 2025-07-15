Cyclohexanone Market Volume To Worth Around 6.48 Million Tons By 2034
|By Application
|Market Volume Share, 2024 (%)
|Market Volume- 2024 (Million Tons )
|Market Volume Share, 2034 (%)
|Market Volume- 2034 (Million Tons )
|CAGR(2025 - 2034)
|Caprolactum Production
|2.86
|57.46
|%
|3.59
|55.37
|%
|2.31
|%
|Adipic Acid Production
|1.25
|25.21
|%
|1.76
|27.21
|%
|3.48
|%
|Solvents
|0.50
|10.01
|%
|0.73
|11.21
|%
|3.86
|%
|Pharmaceuticals & Others
|0.36
|7.32
|%
|0.40
|6.21
|%
|1.01
|%
|Total
|4.97
|100
|%
|6.48
|100
|%
|2.69
|%
Grade Insights
Which Grade Segment is Dominating the Cyclohexanone Market in 2024?
Technical grade segment dominated the market in 2024, as it is used explicitly for industrial purposes at moderate purity levels. This grade also achieves a balance of being cost-effective while providing practical performance in various formulations, works with sufficient remaining range of functionality, and is compatible with various downstream applications. These factors, along with being easy to manipulate, make this a great choice for industrial processes on large scales in both developed and developing economies.
Reagent grade segment is anticipated to show fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to factors like its stated purity and increasing demand for laboratory and analytical applications worldwide. This highest purity grade type of cyclohexanone is useful for scientific research, analytic testing, and chemical reactions that require precision due to the extremely high purity levels. As pharmaceutical and biotech research continue to grow worldwide, particularly in developing economies, so is the demand for solvents like reagent-grade cyclohexanone due to the need for accountability and high reliability.
Global Cyclohexanone Market Volume Share, By Grade 2024- 2034 (%)
|By Grade
|Market Volume Share, 2024 (%)
|Market Volume - 2024 (Million Tons )
|Market Volume Share, 2034 (%)
|Market Volume - 2034 (Million Tons )
|CAGR(2025 - 2034)
|Industrial Grade
|0.46
|92.79
|%
|0.67
|91.68
|%
|3.73
|%
|Pharmaceutical Grade
|0.04
|7.21
|%
|0.06
|8.32
|%
|5.36
|%
|Total
|0.50
|100
|%
|0.73
|100
|%
|3.86
|%
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific cyclohexanone market was valued at 2.55 million tons in 2024 and is projected to reach 3.53 million tons by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.31% from 2025 to 2034.
Asia Pacific dominated the cyclohexanone market in 2024, owing to the fast growth of industries and some of the largest nylon manufacturers. Demand in the market was buoyed by booming chemical and textile production from countries that have expanding infrastructure and automotive manufacturing. Alongside the low-cost labor, ease of access to key raw materials, and continued growth and domestic consumption of nylon-based products, provides a good outlook for the region.
China Market Trend
China is the main and largest contributor to the market in Asia Pacific, owing to its chemical manufacturing capacity and growing downstream activity for caprolactam and adipic acid. The country has some of the largest producers along with major production capacities and is also one of the largest exporters of cyclohexanone and relevant intermediates. In China, there is also considerable government support for industrial modernization alongside an increase in investments into refining and chemicals complexes which provide the country with a competitive edge in exporting the product.
Why Europe showing up as the Fastest Growing Region in Cyclohexanone?
Europe expects the significant growth in the cyclohexanone market during the forecast period, primarily due to demand related to premium automotive and construction applications. While not the largest market, Europe is still significant due to advanced production capabilities and commitment to regulatory and legal frameworks that promote innovations in chemicals. European has legacy production facilities as well as growing trends in reshoring industrial activity. Behavioural change driven by usage of engineered plastics, coatings and the like, from cyclohexanone, primarily for industrial and consumer products is driving growth.
Global Cyclohexanone Market Volume Share, By Region 2024 - 2034 (%)
|By Region
|Market Volume Share, 2024 (%)
|Market Volume- 2024 (Million Tons )
|Market Volume Share, 2034 (%)
|Market Volume- 2034 (Million Tons )
|CAGR(2025 - 2034)
|North America
|0.81
|16.21
|%
|0.98
|15.12
|%
|1.98
|%
|Europe
|1.05
|21.21
|%
|1.24
|19.11
|%
|1.62
|%
|Asia Pacific
|2.55
|51.27
|%
|3.53
|54.46
|%
|3.31
|%
|Latin America
|0.26
|5.21
|%
|0.40
|6.21
|%
|4.51
|%
|Middle East & Africa
|0.30
|6.10
|%
|0.33
|5.10
|%
|0.87
|%
|Total
|4.97
|100
|%
|6.48
|100
|%
|2.69
|%
Recent Development
- In January 2025: Cyclohexanone prices hold steady in the U.S. and Europe, with post-holiday market malaise dampening demand, and suppliers' prices remaining constant as inventories had stabilized throughout the holiday season.
Cyclohexanone Market Competitive Landscape
- Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC)- Only Indian manufacturer, 235 tpd (7 kt/month) capacity; purity 99.7% for caprolactam and adipic acid; meets local demand of 10–15 kt/month with imports supplementing Asahi Kasei Corporation- Tier-1 global player (40 % top‐tier share); integrated downstream caprolactam production; contributes through efficient, vertically integrated supply chains BASF- Leading global producer (10–12 % global capacity); produces standard and high-purity grades for pharmaceuticals & solvents; strong European hub via Ludwigshafen Domo Chemicals- Recognized Tier-1 producer (part of top 8–10), linked to caprolactam downstream integration in Europe Ostchem- Listed as key player; serves Eastern Europe through fertilizer/caprolactam value chains Fibrant- Tier-1 Dutch producer of caprolactam-linked cyclohexanone, contributing to top 40% global share Shreeji Chemicals.- Indian regional/niche suppliers; import and distribute industrial/technical grades domestically Qingdao Hisea Chem Co., Ltd.- Chinese supplier supporting domestic caprolactam/adipic acid production; part of Asia's growing cyclohexanone capacity LUXI GROUP- Expanded capacity by 300 kt in 2024; key contributor to China's 10.9 Mt total cyclohexanone output Chang Chun Group- Taiwan-based chemical producer; serves caprolactam and plasticizer markets UBE Corporation- Japanese specialist (4–5% global share); produces ultra-pure grades (CYKETONE) for electronics and pharmaceuticals
Cyclohexanone Market Top Key Companies:
- Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC) Asahi Kasei Corporation BASF Domo Chemicals Ostchem Fibrant Shreeji Chemicals. JIGCHEM UNIVERSAL ARIHANT SOLVENTS AND CHEMICALS Qingdao Hisea Chem Co., Ltd. LUXI GROUP Chang Chun Group UBE Corporation
Cyclohexanone Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chem and Materials has segmented the global Cyclohexanone Market
By Application
- Caprolactam Adipic Acid Solvents Paints & Dyes Agriculture Others
By Grade
- Technical Grade Reagent Grade
By Regional
- North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East Africa
