Fulginiti Law Welcomes Alan Herrera Flores Through PAJ Diverse Mentoring Initiative

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulginiti Law is proud to welcome Alan Herrera Flores as a summer intern through the Pennsylvania Association for Justice (PAJ) Diverse Mentoring Initiative (DMI) . Now in its second year, the DMI is a forward-thinking program designed to increase access and representation in the legal profession by pairing diverse first-year law students with leading plaintiff-side law firms across Pennsylvania.

This marks Fulginiti Law's second year participating in the initiative, reflecting the firm's ongoing commitment to building a more inclusive legal community and supporting the next generation of trial lawyers. Alan was selected for the program based on a demonstrated ability to overcome significant obstacles on his path to a legal career, including challenges related to socio-economic status, discrimination, and limited access to academic resources.

"We're honored to be part of this impactful initiative again," said Ken Fulginiti, founder of Fulginiti Law. "Alan brings strong potential, insight, and resilience to the table-qualities that will serve him well in the courtroom and beyond."

The Diverse Mentoring Initiative creates valuable pathways for students from underrepresented backgrounds to gain real-world experience and professional mentorship in Plaintiff-focused litigation. Fulginiti Law looks forward to contributing to Alan's journey and to helping shape a legal field that better reflects the diversity of the communities it serves.

About Fulginiti Law

Fulginiti Law is a premier Philadelphia-based firm dedicated to representing victims of catastrophic injury. With over 35 years of experience, the firm's founder has built a remarkable track record in complex cases including premises liability, construction accidents, product defects, trucking collisions and other areas.

Media Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Media Strategist

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908) 612-3515

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Fulginiti Law

