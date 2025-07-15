The Iconic Motorola Razr 2025 Joins Boost Mobile's Device Lineup

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Consumers can get the newest version of the motorola razr flip phone from Boost Mobile for as low as $99.99.

LITTLETON, Colo., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorola razr 2025 is here and available now at Boost Mobile . The latest edition of this device is smarter, lasts longer and is more iconic than ever before. And, for as low as $99, Boost Mobile customers can get their hands on the ultra-compact, durable flip smartphone on Boost Mobile's blazing-fast, nationwide network.

New customers who bring their number to Boost Mobile can get the latest motorola razr for just $99.99 when they sign up for the $60/mo. Unlimited Premium plan. Current Boost Mobile subscribers can upgrade their device or add a line and get the new motorola razr for $199.99 with the $60/mo. Unlimited Premium plan.

The motorola razr boasts a 3.6" external display, letting users respond to messages, check the weather and scroll through notifications without having to flip open the phone. If more screen space is needed, users can go from compact to super-sized with a flip, unfolding a 6.9" pOLED display that provides a bigger, brighter view for gaming and entertainment.

Plus, with 15% improved AI performance and better power efficiency than the previous model, the motorola razr helps users get more done – whether it's streaming, multitasking or staying connected throughout the day.

"At Boost Mobile, we're continuing to put the must-have smartphones into the hands of our customers," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile. "New Boost Mobile customers can get one of the most iconic devices – the motorola razr – for as low as $99.99 when they switch and bring their number to Boost. The motorola razr delivers powerful performance in a compact design – offering Boost Mobile customers incredible value without compromising experience."

Thanks to the seamless integration of moto ai, the motorola razr delivers personalized assistance, professional-grade photos and videos, and immersive creative experiences – enhancing every interaction. Whether it's remembering important details, finding information instantly or unlocking creativity with tools like Image Studio, moto ai empowers users to make their smartphone truly their own.

Backed by Boost Mobile's 99% nationwide coverage,i customers can stay connected virtually anywhere with their motorola razr, enjoying reliable service wherever they may be. The new motorola razr 2025 is available now at BoostMobile and Boost Mobile retail stores nationwide.

Learn more about the motorola razr and our entire lineup of devices at BoostMobile .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. Boost Mobile's nationwide cloud-native ORAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Boost Mobile is a nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS ).

i Boost Mobile Network together with our roaming partners covers 99% of the U.S. population. 5G speeds not available in all areas.

