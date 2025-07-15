TGI Fridays Launches The Flavor Show: Big Flavors, Bold Drinks, And A TBS Tie-In

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $15 TBS Trio and Dirty Sodas lead a lineup of playful innovation and flavor-first fun

DALLAS, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, TGI Fridays is turning up the flavor with a new limited-time menu that celebrates bold tastes and playful twists, plus a new partnership with TBS. Dubbed“The Flavor Show,” the campaign brings together“swicy” (sweet and spicy) sauces, new Dirty Sodas and a nod to the nostalgic fun of summer movie nights.

“We know our guests come to Fridays for bold flavor, great value and a good time,” says Fridays® CEO Ray Blanchette.“The Flavor Show is another way we are owning that identity-through innovative new dishes, creative beverages and an indulgent dish inspired by TBS that celebrates timeless flavors and unforgettable shows.”







The $15 TBS Trio is available for a limited time at TGI Fridays.

At the center of the collaboration is the $15 TBS Trio: a shareable platter of handmade loaded T ots, B oneless Wings and S liders served over crispy fries-ideal for pairing with a favorite movie, whether you're dining in or taking out. The partnership with TBS emphasizes both brands' love of big flavor, feel-good moments and a touch of flair.

“From the screen to the table, this is the ultimate summer mashup,” says TBS EVP of Marketing Melissa Chambless. "This partnership is the perfect combination to celebrate the nostalgia of summer movie nights with fresh experiences around the dinner table.”

Bold Flavors. Big Value. Boozy Fun.

From dazzling sodas to over-the-top sharables, Fridays is delivering summer dining with attitude and unforgettable taste.

The Flavor Show Summer Menu Highlights:



TBS Trio: T ots, B oneless Wings and S liders piled high over crispy fries-the ultimate lineup for movie nights or late-night hangs- all for just $15.

NEW Whiskey Buffalo Sauce: A swicy mash-up of Fridays' famous Whiskey-Glaze and Buffalo sauces. Perfect on wings, ribs and to spice up the cheese pull on Fridays' new mozzarella sticks.

Dirty Sodas: Fridays' bold take on non-alcoholic dirty sodas, starting at $3.99. Guests can make them more“Fridays” with recommended shot pairings for just $3 more.



Cherry Cream Cola – Classic meets smooth. Add Jack Daniel's® to add the adulting.



Strawberry SZN – Sweet and summery with sprinkles; Malibu® makes it tropical.



Dr. Vibe – A gummy- and sprinkles-garnished twist; dial it up with Hennessy®.

Dirty Sunshine – Passionfruit cream meets Red Bull®. Go bold with Tito's Handmade Vodka®. Celebration Sundae ($19.99): A mountain of indulgence - Gooey Butter Cake, brownies, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, fresh strawberries, chocolate and caramel drizzle, cherries and sprinkles - the perfect finale that is so shareable we named it Celebration.



Starting now, The Flavor Show is available at participating TGI Fridays locations nationwide for a limited time and at TGIFridays.com .

