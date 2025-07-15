Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences Over Former Nigerian Pres. Passing


2025-07-15 09:10:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences on Tuesday to Nigeria's President Bola Ahmad Tinubu, expressing condolences on the passing of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the family of the deceased and the Nigerian people patience and solace. (pickup previous)
