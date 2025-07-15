Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Netflix’s Squid Game Drops into Garena Free Fire in Exciting 8th Anniversary Collaboration


2025-07-15 09:01:43
(MENAFN- Spark) Cairo, Egypt - 15 July 2025 – Garena Free Fire is turning up the heat for its 8th anniversary with an exciting collaboration featuring Netflix’s global sensation, Squid Game. The announcement arrives ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of Squid Game’s third and final season, set to launch globally on June 27, promising an immersive experience for Free Fire players and Squid Game fans alike.

“We are thrilled to partner with Netflix once again — this time to bring the globally beloved Squid Game into Free Fire in a way that resonates with our battle royale-loving community,” said Harold Teo, Free Fire Global Producer at Garena. “By reimagining Squid Game’s mysterious games and unique elements, we hope to create unforgettable moments as we celebrate eight amazing years with our players.”

Experience Squid Game’s Iconic Challenges Across Free Fire MapsStarting July 18, players worldwide can dive into adrenaline-pumping Squid Game-inspired survival challenges across Free Fire’s Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes on all seven maps, including the newest addition, Solara. Featured challenges include:

● Red Light, Green Light: Players must defend themselves and gather loot while avoiding detection by Young-hee, who periodically scans for movement. Those caught moving will be frozen, while skillful survivors earn valuable rewards.
● Glass Bridge: A nerve-racking game testing players’ instincts and decision-making skills as they leap across fragile glass panels, where each wrong step results in an instant HP dip.
● Dalgona Challenge: In-match dalgona stands offer sweet surprises for players who successfully "lick" the iconic cookies.
● Secret Symbols: Players can hunt for hidden Squid Game symbols throughout maps to claim bonus loot.
Players can also unlock a suite of exclusive collectibles inspired by Squid Game from the special Squid Game Cash Bank Event. Player can have deposit in-game tokens from missions to unlock unique rewards such as:
● The Doll Outfit: Battle wearing the iconic bright orange dress.
● Classic Voicelines: Relive tension-filled scenes with memorable lines like “The Mugungha Flower has bloomed.”
● Ribbon Loot Box: Defeated players respawn as striking black-and-pink boxes inspired by Squid Game’s signature style.
● Squid Game Banner: A themed profile accessory showcasing fandom.

Additional Squid Game-inspired gear will also be available in the Free Fire Item Shop, including Pink Guards’ Costumes, the contestants’ signature Green Tracksuit, the Cash Bank Backpack, and a stylish Red Light, Green Light Gloo Wall skin.

