Graniteshares Launches Three New Leveraged Single-Stock Etfs: PDDL, NOWL, And AVGU

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares 2x Long PDD Daily ETF (PDDL), GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF (NOWL) and GraniteShares 2x AVGO Long (AVGU) Launch Today. GraniteShares, a provider of exchange traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of three new leveraged single-stock ETFs:

GraniteShares 2x Long PDD Daily ETF (NASDAQ: PDDL),

GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF (NASDAQ: NOWL) and

GraniteShares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF (NASDAQ: AVGU ) . An investment in the ETFs provides investors daily leveraged exposure to the three respective underlying stocks: PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD) ServiceNow (NASDAQ: NOW) and Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO). GraniteShares' leveraged ETFs seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the respective common stocks. These funds are designed for sophisticated investors looking to capitalize on short-term movements in the underlying stocks. New GraniteShares Leveraged Single-Stock ETFs

Ticker Fund Name Fund Page URL PDDL GraniteShares 2x Long PDD Daily ETF NOWL GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF AVGU GraniteShares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF



Underlying Companies



PDD Holdings Inc., established in 2015 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global commerce company managing a portfolio of businesses aimed at integrating people and enterprises into the digital economy. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform offering diverse products such as agricultural goods, apparel, electronics, and household items, alongside Temu, a global marketplace connecting buyers, merchants, and manufacturers across various categories. The company emphasizes enhancing local communities and small businesses through improved productivity and opportunities, supported by its robust network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities. Formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc., it rebranded to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023.

ServiceNow, Inc., based in Santa Clara, California, is a global leader in cloud-based Al solutions for business transformation. It's Now Platform helps organizations digitize workflows using Al, automation, analytics, and low-code tools. The platform supports four key workflow areas: technology, customer and industry, employee, and creator-enhancing IT services, customer and employee experiences, and custom workflows. Its offerings span IT service management, security operations, HR delivery, and more. Serving industries worldwide, ServiceNow partners with providers and resellers to drive digital transformation. Founded in 2004, it remains at the forefront of Al-powered workflow automation. Broadcom Inc., headquartered in Palo Alto, California and founded in 1961, is a global technology company specializing in the design, development, and supply of a wide range of semiconductor devices and enterprise software solutions. Operating through two primary segments-Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software-the company delivers complex digital and mixed-signal CMOS-based and analog III-V-based semiconductor products. Its offerings include RF front-end modules, Ethernet switching and routing chips, optical and copper interconnect components, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth SoCs, custom touch controllers, storage adapters, and a variety of industrial and optical solutions. These technologies support applications across data centers, telecommunications, mobile devices, broadband access, factory automation, and more. In software, Broadcom provides tools and platforms for cloud, mainframe, and hybrid environments, focusing on application development, security, automation, and infrastructure management.



Designed for Tactical Traders

The new leveraged ETFs provide traders with a tool to gain leveraged exposure to these stocks, making them a potential consideration for those looking to execute short-term tactical trades.

“We continue to expand our suite of leveraged ETFs to meet the demand for high-conviction trading opportunities,” said Will Rhind, Founder of GraniteShares.“With the launch of PDDL, NOWL, and AVGU, we are providing investors with targeted tools to access some of the most exciting companies in AI, cloud computing, semiconductors and technology.”

For more information on the new GraniteShares leveraged ETFs, read the Prospectus .

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is an entrepreneurial ETF provider focused on high-conviction investment solutions. The firm offers a range of innovative ETFs spanning leveraged, inverse, and high-yield strategies, empowering investors with differentiated tools for portfolio construction. Founded in 2016, GraniteShares has grown rapidly by delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to modern market needs. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

GraniteShares Inc.

Attn: Media Relations

222 Broadway, 21st Floor

New York, NY 10038

844-476-8747

...

RISK FACTORS AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus . Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. Please read the prospectus before investing. The fund does not directly invest in the underlying stock.

The Fund is recently organized July 15, 2025. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions. There can be no assurance that the Funds will grow to or maintain an economically viable size.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The investment program of the funds is speculative, entails substantial risks and include asset classes and investment techniques not employed by most ETFs and mutual funds. Investments in the ETFs are not bank deposits and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

The Fund seeks daily leveraged investment results and are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles. This Fund attempts to provide daily investment results that correspond to the respective long leveraged multiple of the performance of its underlying stock (a Leverage Long Fund).

Investors should note that such Leverage Long Fund pursues daily leveraged investment objectives, which means that the Fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Fund magnifies the performance of its underlying stock. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Funds' return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day's return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the Underlying Stock over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock's performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the Underlying Stock volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the Underlying Stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Leverage Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

The Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with GraniteShares or any of its affiliates ©2024 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares Trusts, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.