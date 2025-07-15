Goodsam Foods Hires Thrive Market Veteran James Ren As Vice President Of Revenue And Growth To Scale And Advance Mission Of Food System Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A seasoned CPG leader, Ren will drive efforts to grow revenue, broaden distribution, and help lead GoodSAM's regenerative mission during a time of unprecedented change in the food industry.

Greenwich, Conn., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodSAM Foods , the mission-driven food brand dedicated to regenerative agriculture, transparency, and farmer empowerment, today announced that James Ren, the former head of Merchandising at Thrive Market, will join the company as Vice President of Revenue and Growth. A seasoned CPG industry leader known for navigating complex industry shifts with creativity and grit, Ren will be responsible for guiding the company's next phase of growth across retail and direct-to-consumer channels. This hire follows GoodSAM's $9 million Series A funding and supports the company's broader mission to build a regenerative, transparent food system by scaling growth, launching new product lines, and building profitability while deepening partnerships with smallholder and indigenous farmers.

“Bringing James Ren over to GoodSAM is something I've been manifesting for years,” said Heather K. Terry, CEO and Founder of GoodSAM Foods.“James is sharp, driven, and deeply committed to building something that will endure. The CPG landscape has shifted, and the world now needs viable, long-term businesses to replace extractive capitalist models. That requires grit, vision, and heart-qualities that James embodies. He's exactly the kind of leader who wants to make a real mark, and I couldn't be more thrilled to have him on our team.”

Ren brings more than 15 years of experience in CPG, retail, merchandising, brand strategy, and go-to-market execution. Most recently, he led Food Merchandising at Thrive Marke , where he built a world-class team, developed category strategy, partnered with and launched early-stage brands, and scaled high-velocity assortments across categories. Prior to his time at Thrive Market, Ren held leadership roles at Walmart and gained global CPG experience at Mars and Reckitt.

“Joining GoodSAM feels like going home,” said Ren.“I've been advising the company for years and always felt a deep alignment with the mission, the team, and the way Heather leads. GoodSAM isn't just a brand. It's a platform for what the future of food can look like: equitable, regenerative, and transparent. I've had a front-row seat to that vision, and now it's time to roll up my sleeves and bring the vision to life.”

Ren currently serves on the Board of the Specialty Food Association, advises companies through his collective, Renovate Studios, and invests in rising food and beverage brands.

For more information about GoodSAM Foods, visit .

About GoodSAM Foods

Founded in 2019 by natural products industry veteran Heather K. Terry , GoodSAM P.B.C. is a B-Corp Certified snack and food brand on a mission. At GoodSAM, we're dedicated to creating food that's Good for You, Good for Farmers, and Good for the Planet. Building strong, meaningful connections with our supply networks, manufacturers, and smallholder and indigenous farming communities is at the heart of everything we do at GoodSAM. Our mission is rooted in regenerative farming practices, which help keep soil healthy and ensure that our farms can thrive for generations. When you choose GoodSAM, you can feel confident that you're supporting a brand that genuinely cares about making a positive impact through its products. With every bite, you're choosing food that reflects our commitment to sustainability and community. Through food, we care.

