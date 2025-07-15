Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Targets Eastern Lebanon with Airstrikes, Six Injuries Reported


2025-07-15 07:52:47
(MENAFN) Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes in Baalbek, located in eastern Lebanon, on Tuesday, marking the latest breach of the existing ceasefire agreement.

According to a local news agency, fighter jets targeted the outskirts of Shmustar town and the Wadi Umm Ali area.

At this time, no details regarding casualties or the extent of damage have been reported.

The Israeli military stated that the strikes were aimed at Hezbollah positions in the region.

Hezbollah has not issued any statement responding to Israel’s claims.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah erupted into full-scale conflict last September. Although a ceasefire was reached in November, Israeli forces have conducted almost daily operations in southern Lebanon, citing the disruption of Hezbollah’s activities.

Lebanese officials have documented close to 3,000 violations of the ceasefire by Israel, reporting at least 236 deaths and over 540 injuries linked to these incursions.

The ceasefire terms required Israel to complete a full withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26, a deadline later extended to February 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply.

Currently, Israeli troops remain stationed at five outposts along the border.

