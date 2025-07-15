403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Targets Eastern Lebanon with Airstrikes, Six Injuries Reported
(MENAFN) Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes in Baalbek, located in eastern Lebanon, on Tuesday, marking the latest breach of the existing ceasefire agreement.
According to a local news agency, fighter jets targeted the outskirts of Shmustar town and the Wadi Umm Ali area.
At this time, no details regarding casualties or the extent of damage have been reported.
The Israeli military stated that the strikes were aimed at Hezbollah positions in the region.
Hezbollah has not issued any statement responding to Israel’s claims.
Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah erupted into full-scale conflict last September. Although a ceasefire was reached in November, Israeli forces have conducted almost daily operations in southern Lebanon, citing the disruption of Hezbollah’s activities.
Lebanese officials have documented close to 3,000 violations of the ceasefire by Israel, reporting at least 236 deaths and over 540 injuries linked to these incursions.
The ceasefire terms required Israel to complete a full withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26, a deadline later extended to February 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply.
Currently, Israeli troops remain stationed at five outposts along the border.
According to a local news agency, fighter jets targeted the outskirts of Shmustar town and the Wadi Umm Ali area.
At this time, no details regarding casualties or the extent of damage have been reported.
The Israeli military stated that the strikes were aimed at Hezbollah positions in the region.
Hezbollah has not issued any statement responding to Israel’s claims.
Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah erupted into full-scale conflict last September. Although a ceasefire was reached in November, Israeli forces have conducted almost daily operations in southern Lebanon, citing the disruption of Hezbollah’s activities.
Lebanese officials have documented close to 3,000 violations of the ceasefire by Israel, reporting at least 236 deaths and over 540 injuries linked to these incursions.
The ceasefire terms required Israel to complete a full withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26, a deadline later extended to February 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply.
Currently, Israeli troops remain stationed at five outposts along the border.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment