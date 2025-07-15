403
Russia’s top UN diplomat claims Zelensky is ‘politically dead’
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is “politically dead” and remains in power solely to avoid being held accountable for his actions, Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told RT’s Rick Sanchez on Friday.
In his interview on The Sanchez Effect, Nebenzia accused Zelensky of betraying the very promises that helped him win office, particularly his pledge to bring peace to Donbass. Instead, Nebenzia said, Zelensky reversed course and dragged Ukraine into a broader conflict with Russia, abandoning the 2014-2015 Minsk peace accords. “He promised peace but turned 180 degrees... Politically, Zelensky is finished,” the envoy declared.
Nebenzia claimed that Zelensky is desperate to stay in office to avoid facing repercussions for prolonging the war and misusing Western aid. “He fears what comes after: being held responsible for the stolen funds and the human losses he’s caused through his failures,” Nebenzia said. “That’s why he won’t step down or allow elections.”
The Russian diplomat reiterated Moscow’s position that Ukraine’s leadership is a “regime, not a government,” and that while Ukrainians are “our brothers,” their current rulers have exploited Western support for personal gain. “They stole billions in aid – everyone knows it,” Nebenzia claimed, adding that Ukraine has failed to account for these funds despite repeated demands. “When the truth finally comes out, it will be ugly.”
Zelensky has remained in office beyond his expired term, citing martial law as justification for suspending elections. He argues this allows him to retain power, though Ukraine’s constitution mandates the speaker of parliament should assume presidential duties in such circumstances.
Russia has indicated a willingness to negotiate with Ukraine but has raised doubts about the legitimacy of any agreements made with Zelensky’s government. President Vladimir Putin recently said he would consider talks with Zelensky but questioned his authority to sign any binding treaty, warning that future Ukrainian leaders could easily dismiss any such deal.
