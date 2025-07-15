ACAMS Launches Enhanced CAMS Certification To Combat Evolving Financial Crime

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gold-standard AML certification redesigned to offer flexible learning, practical content and flexible tracks for global professionals

Washington, DC, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACAMS, the global leader in anti-financial crime (AFC) certifications and training, today unveils its next generation Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) certification in response to the rapidly evolving financial crime landscape. The enhanced CAMS program offers a tailored learning experience, extended case studies in multiple industry segments, increased coverage of anti-money laundering (AML) tools and technologies, and a new exam simulator tool.

For over 20 years, the CAMS certification has been the international gold standard for AML professionals. To date, the organization has certified more than 140,000 professionals in over 200 jurisdictions and territories, and in 14 languages. Building on this legacy, the next generation program reflects the rapid changes across the industry and the need to equip professionals to meet these challenges.

“The fight against money laundering knows no borders,” said Neil Sternthal, CEO of ACAMS .“With our enhanced CAMS certification, we're not just keeping pace – we're staying ahead of the curve to help financial crime fighters meet the moment. Whether they're at a retail bank in New York or a payments firm in Singapore, CAMS equips professionals with the cutting-edge content and practical knowledge they need to combat financial crime globally.”

The enhanced CAMS program was developed with extensive feedback from ACAMS' global member community and includes a modular learning experience centered around four self-paced courses that combine global AML standards with practical application and regional relevance.

These core modular courses are:



Understanding Risks and Methods of Financial Crime

Global AFC Frameworks, Governance, and Regulations

Building an AFC Compliance Program Tools and Technologies to Fight Financial Crime

In addition to the core curriculum, CAMS candidates can choose two elective courses focused on a specific sector and jurisdiction. Sector case study options include Retail and Commercial Banking, Money Services Businesses (MSBs), Payment Service Providers (PSPs), and Virtual Asset Services Providers (VASPs); while jurisdictional options include U.S., UK, EU or Canada, offering an in-depth analysis of local AML regulatory framework. Additional sector case studies such as gaming, private banking and wealth management, with jurisdictions such as China, Australia, the UAE, and Japan, are planned to be offered soon.

The enhanced CAMS program also features an upgraded exam simulation tool to help candidates confidently prepare for the CAMS exam, with progress tracking and over 1,000 practice questions.

The updated certification is now available in English, with additional languages available in 2026. In addition to their certification, ACAMS members gain access to monthly continuing education webinars and resources such as white papers, infographics and best practice guide, with timely expert analysis of changes in the AFC space.

To learn more about the enhanced CAMS certification program, visit acams.org/cams .

