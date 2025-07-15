Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Druze Leaders Urge Calm, Disarmament in Suwayda


2025-07-15 07:15:24
(MENAFN) The religious authorities representing the Druze community in Syria appealed on Tuesday morning to all armed groups in Suwayda province, urging them to fully cooperate with national security forces and to hand over their weapons.

According to a news outlet, over 30 individuals lost their lives and nearly 100 sustained injuries on Monday during violent confrontations between armed Bedouin tribal combatants and Druze militias in the southern region of Suwayda, as reported by the Interior Ministry.

In a formal message, the Druze leadership voiced their endorsement of security forces being deployed in the area.

Their primary goal is to reclaim military and security installations in Suwayda and to restore stability throughout the province.

The religious leaders encouraged all armed entities “not to resist” the presence of state forces and appealed for an “open dialogue with the government to address the repercussions of recent events.”

Previously, Ahmed al-Dalati, who oversees internal security operations in Suwayda, declared the start of a curfew beginning Tuesday morning “until further notice,” according to the news outlet.

Al-Dalati emphasized that the purpose of the curfew is to maintain public order.

He also confirmed that forces from both the Interior and Defense Ministries have begun entering central Suwayda to ensure the safety of civilians and reestablish peace following the violent outbreak.

