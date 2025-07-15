New Financial Literacy Book Introduced For Jordanian Students

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 15 (Petra) -- The National Center for Curriculum Development has announced that a new "Financial Literacy" textbook will be introduced for the first time in the 2025/2026 academic year for grades seven, nine, eleven, and twelve, aiming to build comprehensive financial awareness among students throughout their school years.According to a statement from the Center, the new textbook is part of efforts to equip students with sound financial knowledge, skills, and behaviors, while enhancing their understanding of key concepts in personal financial management, financial technology, artificial intelligence, green finance, and entrepreneurship.Adli Qandah, head of the textbook's authoring team, said the inclusion of "Financial Literacy" in the national curriculum seeks to enable students to manage their financial resources wisely and responsibly and to strengthen their ability to make sound financial decisions that contribute to a stable and sustainable financial future.The book covers a wide range of topics, including money management, accounting and financial analysis, entrepreneurship, financial technology, markets and financial institutions, saving, personal budgeting, banking, financial rights and responsibilities, economic policies, and economic systems.Developed in line with international standards for financial education and national reference documents related to Jordan's economic and educational modernization visions, the textbook also incorporates feedback from teachers in the field and draws on successful global educational models.The book emphasizes practical application over rote memorization, integrates technology, and uses engaging visual content tailored to the target age groups. It includes group activities and hands-on digital projects simulating real-life scenarios such as preparing personal budgets, launching entrepreneurial projects, and analyzing financial cases. It also encourages field visits to banks and financial institutions to strengthen students' connection with the real financial environment.A team of education experts, economic and financial literacy specialists, field teachers, representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Central Bank of Jordan, and financial and banking institutions, along with academics and digital content experts, contributed to the book's development.The new series of textbooks set to be introduced in the 2025/2026 school year also includes philosophy, psychology and sociology, digital skills, and business mathematics.