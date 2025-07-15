23 Years Of 'Devdas': Jackie Shroff Remembers Iconic Film With Throwback Post

Devdas, with Shah Rukh Khan playing the heartbroken Devdas, Aishwarya Rai as Paro, and Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi, released in 2002 and left a strong mark on Indian cinema.

As the movie clocked 23 years last week, actor Jackie Shroff, who played Chunnilal in the film, shared his memories online.

Taking to X, he posted a special video clip featuring some emotional scenes from the film. Along with the post, he wrote, "#23YearsOfDevdas."

The video began with a powerful moment between SRK's Devdas and Jackie's Chunnilal, followed by scenes with Kirron Kher, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit.

Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was based on the novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. The film was praised for its grand sets, music, and performances.

The main crux of Devdas was its tragic ending.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Paro, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene as Chandramukhi gave flawless performances tugged at the heartstrings of audiences. Kirron Kher, Jackie Shroff, Smita Jaykar, too, played memorable roles in the movie.