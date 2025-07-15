Blue Visa: UAE Offers Multiple-Entry Permit To Foreigners Applying For Residency Khaleej Times

The UAE has launched a 180-day permit for expats to apply for the Blue Residency visa - a 10-year residency granted to individuals who have made“exceptional contributions and efforts” in protecting the environment.

Eligible individuals outside the UAE can now apply for a multiple-entry visa valid for 180 days from the entry date, according to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP). This initiative is aimed at facilitating the completion of all necessary procedures required to obtain the Blue Residency , Emarat Al Youm reported.

The Blue Residency is the first long-term residency in the UAE specifically targeting those who have made significant impacts in environmental conservation, sustainability, and clean and renewable energy whether within the country or abroad.

According to the authority, the following categories are eligible to apply for this visa:



Outstanding influencers with a notable positive impact in climate-related fields

Scientists and researchers endorsed by the UAE Council of Scientists

Investors and entrepreneurs active in environmental sectors Inventors, innovators, and elite specialists working in governmental or private environmental institutions

The multi-entry permit to finalise the procedures for a long-term residency visa was previously extended to foreigners who wish to get a UAE Golden Visa.

This service offered an entry permit for a period of 6 months, which could be extended for a similar period, to facilitate the completion of procedures for obtaining the 10-year residency.

How to apply multi-entry permit

Applications can be submitted through the ICP's official website and the UAEICP mobile application.

The five-step application process takes around seven minutes and includes filling in personal data, attaching required documents such as:

A passport valid for at least six monthsA personal photo

Proof of eligibilityPaying the fees

Submit application.

The service is completed within one working day once all documents are verified.

The announcement follows the first phase of the Blue Residency initiative, unveiled during the World Government Summit in February, where 20 prominent individuals in sustainability were granted the residency. It forms part of the UAE's broader strategy to position itself as a global leader in climate action and innovation, following earlier long-term visa programmes such as the Golden and Green residencies .