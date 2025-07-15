How UAE Residents Can Use UPI To Transfer Money Without Indian Phone Number

Indian citizens living in the UAE have experienced the convenience of UPI first-hand on their trips back home. Now, Non-Resident Indians no longer need an Indian phone number to use the UPI payment system, and can link it to their international phone number.

The Unified Payments Interface allows users to transfer money to each other instantly. Users can send and receive money from people and merchants and even allows one to pay bills. These transfers are not limited by time, and are available 24x7.

Recommended For You

Aside from that, these payments can be made by simply scanning a QR code or putting in the receiver's phone number or UPI ID eliminating the need of bank details when making the transfer.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

To make UPI transactions, NRIs need to have an Non-Resident External (NRE) account or Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) bank account.

In February 2024, during a visit from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to UAE, an agreement was signed, allowing Non Resident Indians (NRIs) to make UPI transactions.

Several banks in India allow Non-Resident Indians from the UAE to link their UPI account to an international mobile number; they are:

AU Small Finance BankAxis Bank

Canara BankCity Union Bank

DBS Bank LtdEquitas Small Finance Bank

Federal BankHDFC Bank

ICICI BankIDFC First Bank

IndusInd BankKotak Mahindra Bank

Punjab National BankSouth Indian Bank

State Bank of IndiaYes Bank

In case you wish to send money from a UAE-based account in an Indian bank to an Indian account, you can do so through UPI too. There are multiple ways that one can transfer money using UPI. Some banks allow users to either do so directly through the bank's app itself. Otherwise, one can use any of the approved digital payment apps to make the transfer.

The banks that allow for UPI transfer through their apps are listed below:

Federal Bank (FedMobile)ICICI Bank (iMobile)IndusInd Bank (BHIM Indus Pay)

South Indian Bank (SIB Mirror+)AU Small Finance Bank (BHIM AU)

PhonePeBHIM

How to register

In order to make instant payments within India from your NRE/NRO or regular account, here's what you have to do:

First, you must ensure your bank account's KYC has been completed. Your UAE phone number should also be linked to your bank account.

Then, you can either use your bank's app or your preferred digital payments app to register. Once you put in your phone number and other relevant details you will be able to make instantaneous transfers using just your phone.

How much is the transaction limit?

The usual transaction limit for UPI is Rs100,000 per day, according to several banks. However, for specific categories, the limit may be increased, depending on the bank and other conditions.

What transactions can NRIs make?

While NRIs can perform UPI transactions in India, according to HDFC Bank, NRE customers can also pay to international merchants in supported countries, which includes UAE.

In addition, NRIs can make transactions outside India by scanning an Indian QR code, sending money to Indian merchants, UPI-enabled Indian mobile number, or Indian bank account, according to ICICI bank.

This means NRIs can conveniently pay utility bills, school fees, and other costs in India from anywhere in the world.