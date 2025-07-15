Shaping Maritime Safety: Automatic Identification System Market Set To Surge At 5.8% CAGR

Automatic Identification System (AIS) Market

Remote vessel tracking, strict maritime regulations, and increasing demand for navigational safety systems are propelling the AIS market forward.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Automatic Identification System (AIS) market size was valued at $290 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $2,210 million in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2025-2035). This growth is driven by rising international maritime trade, stringent regulatory requirements for ship safety, and the adoption of satellite-based AIS for improved tracking. The Automatic Identification System market covers a maritime tracking system that provides real-time communication and identification of ships, working in the VHF maritime band to provide improved navigation safety, collision avoidance, and maritime domain awareness.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Regional OutlookAsia-Pacific holds a major market shareThe Asia-Pacific region is witnessing growth due to the growing demand to maximize vessel dwell time and enhance port performance. Additionally, growing demand for maritime trade, cargo volumes, and real-time vessel tracking drives AIS adoption. The Innovative AIS technologies optimize port efficiency through decreased congestion and streamlining vessel scheduling. Investments in regional smart port infrastructure, as well as stringent maritime safety regulations, lend credibility to further market growth. China, Japan, and Singapore are among the leading countries that are adopting AIS solutions. Moreover, the integration with IoT and AI technologies enhances data analysis for improved decision-making, accelerating market growth. For instance, in November 2024, ZTE Corp., a global leader in integrated information and communication technology solutions, partnered with China Telecom's Shanghai Branch to roll out an advanced 5G-A smart vessel traffic service system. This project emphasizes ZTE's dedication towards redefining traditional ship traffic services with 5G-A technological developments.Market Limitations and Challenges.Signal Congestion in High-Traffic Zones: In congested maritime regions such as the English Channel or Singapore Strait, AIS signals were transmitted over restricted VHF channels, often overlapping or colliding, and thus lose data and create delays. Congestion on these lines weakens real-time monitoring capabilities and compromises navigational safety. Without progressive signal filtering or satellite backup, ship tracking in these areas is unreliable, particularly during high shipping hours or in cases of emergencies..Cybersecurity and Data Spoofing Risks: AIS broadcasts unencrypted information, making it vulnerable to spoofing, interception, or manipulation. Vessel locations or identities may be falsified by hackers, threatening port security and national defense. The lack of built-in authentication or encryption in standard AIS protocols, concerning naval, commercial, and research ships. Increasing dependence on AIS without strong cybersecurity frameworks may lead to operational disruption or geopolitical tensions..Restricted Coverage in Remote or Polar Regions: Traditional terrestrial AIS relies on line-of-sight VHF communication, which becomes useless in distant oceanic areas, Arctic routes, or remote coastal locations. Satellites can fill this gap, but despite the ability to achieve this, the latent gap remains, refresh rates are low, and operational costs are high. Poor coverage has an impact on offshore installations, polar shipping, and search-and-rescue operations in the high-latitude regions.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:Market Players OutlookThe major companies operating in the global automatic identification system market include Garmin Ltd., Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Saab AB, and Spire Global, Inc., among others. Market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisition strategies for business expansion and innovative product development to maintain their market positioning. For instance, in November 2024, French maritime data analytics platform Kpler declared that it had acquired Spire Maritime for around $241 million. Spire Maritime specializes in its innovative satellite-based AIS data, which can be used to track the movement of ships globally. The deal is intended to further improve Kpler's vessel tracking and maritime intelligence capabilities. The acquisition has, however, sparked antitrust worries among industry players regarding potential data access limitations for existing clients.Future Outlook and Opportunities.Increasing demand for AI-based AIS analytics, compliance dashboards, and incident prediction solutions..AIS share in autonomous navigation and pilotless ships expected to double by 2030..Growth of AIS awareness in offshore wind farms, undersea mapping, and marine environmental monitoring..Potential for integrated AIS-IoT gateways and crypto-secured transmissions..AIS platforms will become maritime digital twins, allowing ports and fleets to be operated virtually.Recent Developments.In January 2025, Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) released the news of the successful launch and deployment of Norway's NorSat-4 maritime surveillance microsatellite. Being the seventh spacecraft built for the Norwegian Space Agency (NOSA) by SFL, NorSat-4 is fitted with a fifth-generation Automatic Identification System ship-tracking receiver and an advanced low-light imaging camera..In February 2024, an automatic identification system was added to the payload of Israel's Black Eagle 50H, a remotely unmanned air vehicle (RUAV) the first hybrid-powered unmanned helicopter and the newest addition to its RUAV line. The inclusion of the AIS allows maritime unmanned helicopter operators to more easily identify ships and target those that are threatening. The AIS is mounted on this cutting-edge unmanned helicopter along with an electro-optic system and sea radar.Request for Customization:Some of the Key Companies in the Automatic Identification System (AIS) Market include-.CNS Systems AB.ComNav Marine Ltd..Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.Garmin Ltd..Japan Radio Company Ltd..Kongsberg Gruppen ASA.L3Harris Technologies, Inc..ORBCOMM Inc..Saab AB.Spire Global, Inc..True Heading AB.Wärtsilä Corp. (Transas Marine Ltd.)Power Automatic Identification System (AIS) Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Automatic Identification System (AIS) Market by Platform.Vessel-Based.On-ShoreGlobal Automatic Identification System (AIS) Market by Application.Fleet Management.Vessel Tracking.Maritime Security.Other Applications (Accident investigation, Infrastructure Protection)Regional Analysis.North AmericaoUnited StatesoCanada.EuropeoUKoGermanyoItalyoSpainoFranceoRest of Europe.Asia-PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)oAustralia and New ZealandoRest of Asia-Pacific.Rest of the WorldoLatin AmericaoMiddle East and AfricaInquiry Before Buying:

Anurag Tiwari

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

+91 91798 28694

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.