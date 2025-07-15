Esports World Cup Kicks Off 2025 Event With Star-Studded Opening Ceremony In Riyadh

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the heart of the celebration was the live debut of "Til My Fingers Bleed ," the official Song of the Year for Esports World Cup 2025, which surpassed two million Spotify streams in its first week. The genre-blending collaboration – featuring DINO of SEVENTEEN, Duckwrth, and Telle Smith of The Word Alive – combines K-pop, hip-hop, and rock to capture the ambition and emotion of the world's premier esports event. Performing live together for the first time, the trio delivered an unforgettable set that electrified the entire venue. Their performance was a powerful fusion of raw vocals, slick choreography and magnetic stage presence, all intensified by the incredible production and staging – with towering LED visuals, dramatic lighting and an otherworldly set.

As Post Malone took to the stage, the backing dancers stepped away, leaving him alone under the lights for a powerful solo moment that captivated the arena as he opened his set with the fan favourite track "Circles." Later, Grammy-nominated producer Alesso and virtuoso cellist Tina Guo performed their high-octane instrumental track "Ascension" which transformed the stage into a pulse-racing arena of adrenaline as the competitors faced each other on stage.

"Performing at the Esports World Cup opening ceremony was such an eye-opening experience," added DINO of SEVENTEEN . "It was really meaningful for me to connect K-pop with another creative frontier-the gaming world-and to share the stage with amazing, genre-diverse artists like Duckwrth and Telle Smith. The atmosphere and energy from the audience were incredible, and it'll definitely inspire me to keep pushing my artistic boundaries."

"At its heart, the Esports World Cup is a global celebration of community – where gaming, creativity, and culture converge on the world's biggest stage," said Mike McCabe, Chief Operating Officer, Esports World Cup Foundation. "EWC Music, our official song "Til My Fingers Bleed", and the Opening Ceremony define the identity of the tournament. They reflect the spirit of shared passion and the connective power of music and esports, setting the tone for an unforgettable summer."

Produced by an award-winning team led by executive producer Ariel Horn and executive creative director Viranda Tantula, the ceremony was envisioned to reflect EWC's core narrative – the stakes, the fandom, the competitors, and the climb to the top. The show was designed by Possible Productions, culminating in a 40-metre mountain stage, tiered ramps, and a flown LED ceiling to create incredible scale and depth. Each performance was integrated with dynamic visuals, lighting, and choreography to connect the acts, while augmented reality and precise transitions delivered a seamless viewer experience, reinforcing the EWC's identity as the new global standard for esports entertainment.

Horn commented, "We all dream of telling stories on the biggest stages and this was certainly that, but even more we aim to tell emotional stories that connect with fans across the globe who dedicate their time to this diverse collection of games at EWC 2025."

The Opening Ceremony also welcomed a diverse mix of celebrity guests across music, sport, and streaming to its red carpet, including popular streamer Tyler 1, former NFL star Osi Umenyiora, chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, actor Karry Wang and professional gamer Arslan Ash. These guests highlight EWC's growing status as a global meeting point for the biggest names in entertainment, music, sport, gaming, and esports.

With the Opening Ceremony complete, the world's attention now turns to the competition at the core of the EWC. Matches featuring the world's best players in the biggest competitive titles will unfold daily across multiple arenas in Riyadh's Boulevard City, as Clubs compete for the ultimate prize in all of esports: the Esports World Cup Club Championship.

Tickets, including access to all tournament days and festival experiences, are available now at esportsworldcup .

About The Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports Clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the summer of 2025, the EWC will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion. esportsworldcup

About Post Malone: Post Malone is an American rapper, singer-songwriter and producer who currently holds the record for the artist with the most diamond-certified songs - having an incredible nine under his belt. His accolades include eleven Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, six MTV Video Music Awards, and eighteen Grammy nominations. Post Malone has accumulated over 33.5 billion U.S on - demand streams to date with his top track 'Rockstar' featuring 21 Savage peaking at No.1 for 8 weeks and "Sunflower" with Swae Lee from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack being one of the most streamed song of all time in the U.S with 3.96 billion streams.

About DINO of SEVENTEEN: DINO (Lee Chan) is a member of K-pop icon SEVENTEEN that debuted in 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment. As a member of the performance unit, DINO is recognized for his wide-ranging musicality and exceptional dance prowess, solidifying his presence in the industry. He has established himself as a true multi-talented artist, contributing not only as a rapper and vocalist but also as a songwriter. His name appears in the credits of numerous tracks, including "Trigger (DINO Solo)" from SEVENTEEN's 5th Studio Album HAPPY BURSTDAY, as well as "Shadow," "BEAUTIFUL," and "Rain." In 2023, he released his first solo mixtape, "Wait," to which he contributed both lyrics and composition. The track highlights his unique blend of softness and intensity, underscoring his potential as a solo artist.

Such contributions have played a part in cementing SEVENTEEN as a true K-pop icon. Their 5th Studio Album HAPPY BURSTDAY, released on May 26, 2025, in celebration of their 10th anniversary, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The group's achievements on tour have been equally impressive. According to Billboard's Boxscore Mid-Year Report published in May 2025, SEVENTEEN ranked third-highest gross behind Coldplay and Shakira.

About Duckwrth: Duckwrth is a genre-defying artist and designer who has carved a unique path in the music world with his dynamic sound and visually compelling artistry. Drawing influence from trailblazers like Outkast, N.E.R.D. and David Bowie, Duckwrth fuses Hip-Hop, R&B, alternative, and rock into a style that breaks boundaries and redefines expectations. EWC 2025 is Duckwrth's return to a global esports stage, following up on his now iconic performance of True Damage's "Giants" at the 2019 League of Legends Worlds Championship in Paris, France.

About The Word Alive : The Word Alive's dynamic singer/songwriter and frontman Telle Smith has proved to be a crossover force in both the music and esports worlds. With a powerful voice and undeniable stage presence, Telle has captivated audiences in over 50 countries around the globe as well as huge esports events including Worlds 2018 and 2023 in Seoul, South Korea, performing the iconic "RISE" anthem. As a lifelong gamer and esports enthusiast with a deep understanding between music and esports, Telle's performances both in the studio and at live events seek to honour both. Telle Smith is a passionate artist and performer who continues to push boundaries and defy expectations.

About Alesso: Alesso continues to cement his status as a global dance music leader, recently making history as the first international recording artist in Billboard Dance Radio chart history to achieve two #1 hits with two different songs in consecutive weeks. His chart-topping singles include "I Like It " with country star Nate Smith, "Never Going Home Tonight" with David Guetta and most recently, "Surrender " with Becky Hill. Additionally, in 2024, Alesso launched his label, Body Hi, which has been soaring ever since, delivering genre-defying hits like "Lonely Heart " with John Alto and "DO YOU LIKE BASS " by John Alto, among others. Alongside the release of Surrender, Alesso kicked off 2025's festival season at Ultra Music Festival and Coachella, where he played an unforgettable back-to-back special set with Gorgon City at the Quasar stage during weekend 2, as well as a highly anticipated set at EDC Las Vegas on the Kinetic Field mainstage. Follow Alesso: Instagram | Twitter | Faceboo | TikTok | YouTube | SoundCloud | Website

Photo -

Photo -

Photo -

SOURCE Esports World Cup Foundation