403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Wraps Up Visit To Lebanon, Proceeds To Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, July 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, along with his accompanying delegation, wrapped up an official visit to Lebanon on Tuesday and headed for neighboring Syria.
The minister and his entourage were seen off at Rafic Al-Hariri Airport by the Representative of the Lebanese Interior Minister, Brigadier General Sami Nasif, the State of Kuwait Charge D'affaires in Beirut Yassin Al-Majed and Kuwaiti embassy staff.
Sheikh Fahad and the accompanying officials had held meetings with President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar.
His talks with the Lebanese officials dealt with bilateral relations between Kuwait and Lebanon, particularly in the political, parliamentary, economic and security sectors, aimed at serving common interests and contributing to back up the two States' efforts for stability and development. (end)
fz
The minister and his entourage were seen off at Rafic Al-Hariri Airport by the Representative of the Lebanese Interior Minister, Brigadier General Sami Nasif, the State of Kuwait Charge D'affaires in Beirut Yassin Al-Majed and Kuwaiti embassy staff.
Sheikh Fahad and the accompanying officials had held meetings with President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar.
His talks with the Lebanese officials dealt with bilateral relations between Kuwait and Lebanon, particularly in the political, parliamentary, economic and security sectors, aimed at serving common interests and contributing to back up the two States' efforts for stability and development. (end)
fz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment