Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Wraps Up Visit To Lebanon, Proceeds To Syria

Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Wraps Up Visit To Lebanon, Proceeds To Syria


2025-07-15 05:12:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, July 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, along with his accompanying delegation, wrapped up an official visit to Lebanon on Tuesday and headed for neighboring Syria.
The minister and his entourage were seen off at Rafic Al-Hariri Airport by the Representative of the Lebanese Interior Minister, Brigadier General Sami Nasif, the State of Kuwait Charge D'affaires in Beirut Yassin Al-Majed and Kuwaiti embassy staff.
Sheikh Fahad and the accompanying officials had held meetings with President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar.
His talks with the Lebanese officials dealt with bilateral relations between Kuwait and Lebanon, particularly in the political, parliamentary, economic and security sectors, aimed at serving common interests and contributing to back up the two States' efforts for stability and development. (end)
